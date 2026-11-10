Lucy Davis has shared sweet photos cuddling a friend’s rescue dog while living with incurable breast cancer.

The 53-year-old is looking after Charlie for several weeks.

The Office actress announced her incurable breast cancer diagnosis in August. The social media update focuses on her temporary canine companion, with commenters praising both Lucy and the spaniel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Davis (@reallucydavis)

Lucy Davis welcomes rescue dog Charlie

Introducing Charlie in her caption, Lucy explained that she was caring for him while his owner was away.

Having a dog around again brought back memories of her own pet, Gracie, who died two years ago. Lucy admitted she initially kept finding herself calling Charlie by Gracie’s name.

But the rescue dog has clearly made himself at home, judging by Lucy’s affectionate description of their time together.

Writing in her post, she joked: “He’s just the most loving, zen dog! I’m thinking of moving house and not telling my friend.”

Lucy also said Charlie slept pressed against her at night. She said she had even fallen out of bed a couple of nights earlier.

One follower commented: “You look beautiful Lucy. The dog is adorable too.”

Another person said: “Aww what a little darling. You look beautiful.”

Someone else wrote: “Aw you look fantastic darling and lucky doggie staying with you.”

Lucy Davis wowed fans with new photos of herself (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lucy Davis’s earlier cancer announcement

In her August announcement, Lucy said she had stage four breast cancer which had spread to her bones.

She explained that the disease affected her spine, right hip and ribs. She also described pain that could make prolonged standing and walking difficult, sometimes requiring a wheelchair.

Alongside those difficulties, Lucy spoke about wanting to continue acting and supporting animal rights.

Humour remained important to her, too. She said she had asked friends and family to keep joking with her rather than treating her differently.

Lucy Davis’ California challenge

In September, Lucy shared details of a hike and zipline adventure in California.

She had taken pain medication before tackling the demanding route, which turned out longer than she expected. After completing the hike, she enjoyed the zipline and shared her pride and gratitude on Instagram.

Read more: Lucy Davis’ plea to PM Andy Burnham to make change ‘in her lifetime’ following incurable cancer

Her adventure followed an August appearance at London’s For the Love of Fantasy & Sci-Fi convention. There, Lucy thanked fans for their support and stressed the importance of kindness and community.

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