Resurfaced TV clip shows Russell Brand making ‘revolting’ rape joke as fellow comedian laughs along

Russell Brand’s rape joke on The Big Fat Quiz of the Year has resurfaced following his conviction.

Footage from the 2007 Channel 4 programme has reached over two million views on X.

The 51-year-old featured alongside Lily Allen, Jonathan Ross and Noel Fielding, with Jimmy Carr hosting.

Russell Brand and Noel Fielding on Big Fat Quiz of the Year (2007) https://t.co/NB9cAUYfgs — PastelPentagram (@PentyWenty) November 5, 2026

What happened during Russell Brand’s 2007 The Big Fat Quiz of the Year appearance

Jonathan suggested swapping seats with Lily, placing her closer to Rob Brydon and David Mitchell.

He said she “might go home with her dress still on”.

Noel interjected: “How dare you, we’re not rapists,” prompting laughter from the studio audience.

Jimmy then questioned Noel about his cape, before the conversation moved to Jack the Ripper.

Brand joined in, telling the panel: “There is no direct corollary between rapes and capes; it’s just a rhyme. Leave him alone. What if, horror of horrors, he ain’t even done a rape? You could ruin his reputation.”

That drew further laughter from the audience and fellow comedian Noel.

Russell has been sentenced 10 years and six months (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Lily Allen reflected on the Russell Brand exchange

Lily discussed the footage in a 2023 interview with Grazia UK.

That interview followed a joint investigation into allegations against Brand by The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches.

The singer had seen the clip circulating and reflected on her reaction during the original programme.

She said: “And I laugh along with it. In retrospect, that’s really horrendous.”

Lily explained that watching it back made her uncomfortable, although she had not felt that way at the time. She attributed that difference to the culture then.

Social media users have also since criticised the exchange, where Lily was the only woman on the panel.

“Oh [bleep]ing hell. That is revolting and Lily Allen looks unamused and uncomfortable,” one user wrote on X.

“Good gawd, this is beyond appalling,” another person shared.

“The audience laughing at this is weird also,” a third insisted.

Lily previously spoke out over the encounter (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Russell’s sentencing after guilty verdicts

The jury delivered its verdicts at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday (November 5).

Brand was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

He was cleared of two further rape charges and one allegation of attempted indecent assault.

The case involved seven charges concerning six women, relating to alleged incidents between 2006 and 2013.

On Monday (November 9), he has been sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison.

Read more: Russell Brand insults and touches Lorraine Kelly’s thigh on television in shocking resurfaced clip

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