Alan Titchmarsh has paid tribute to Ground Force star Tommy Walsh following his former co-star’s death.

Tommy’s agent confirmed his death at 69 on Monday, November 9.

In a statement to the Daily Mail, Debbie Schiesser said Tommy died peacefully, surrounded by his family. She also asked for privacy following their loss.

Alan Titchmarsh has paid tribute to Tommy Walsh following his death (Credit: AL123)

Alan Titchmarsh remembers his friendship with Tommy Walsh in emotional tribute

Speaking to the Express.co.uk, Alan said: “Working with Tommy Walsh on Ground Force was a delight – whether we were arguing over the ratio of plants to decking, battling clouds of sawdust that threatened to engulf my plants or collapsing in fits of giggles thanks to a chance remark.”

Alan said that sometimes they would only have to “glance at one another to become convulsed with laughter and totally lose the plot”.

Alan presented Ground Force alongside Tommy and Charlie Dimmock from 1997 to 2002. Tommy and Charlie continued until the BBC gardening programme ended in 2005.

TV star Alan described that period as “among the happiest of my life”.

He added of Tommy: “He was a force of nature and I shall miss his company and his merciless teasing of ‘Mr T’. He was a complete one-off.”

Tommy Walsh’s death was announced on Monday (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Tommy Walsh remembered by his television colleagues

Another tribute came from Homes Under the Hammer presenter Martin Roberts, who shared a personal memory on Facebook.

Martin recalled Tommy giving up a day, without payment, to help build a shed for his disabled cousin. He said his cousin still talked about the experience 15 years later.

For Martin, that gesture illustrated the generosity of the colleague and friend he had lost.

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Tommy’s television career stretched well beyond Ground Force. His later credits included Challenge Tommy Walsh, Tommy’s Ultimate Workshop and Tommy Walsh’s DIY Survival.

He also fronted Tommy Walsh’s Eco House and Flip That House with Tommy Walsh. Viewers later saw him as part of the presenting teams on Homes Under the Hammer and Clean It, Fix It.

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