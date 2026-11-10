Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Lily makes a dangerous decision when fireworks cause an explosion

Lily Platt spirals out of control in Coronation Street spoilers for next week after news about Jodie sends her off the rails and she causes an explosion. Will everyone be okay?

Elsewhere, Ryan has had enough of Bethany’s lies and things go from bad to worse for Daniel.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

David and Shona get word of Jodie (Credit: ITV)

1. Is Jodie dead?

Lisa reveals to David and Shona they have found an abandoned car with traces of Jodie’s blood in the boot. They feel awful for ignoring the threatening phone call.

David warns Shona Jodie might well be dead and they have to prepare themselves and the family for that outcome.

Lily is worried sick about Jodie after Doug’s news in Coronation Street spoilers (Credit: ITV)

2. Doug returns as Lily panics

Doug has been discharged from hospital and turns up in his camper van. He tells Lily something serious has happened to Jodie.

Lily is horrified and reveals she had a text from Jodie a couple of days ago asking for help, but Lily never responded. David assures Lily if anything has happened it’s not her fault.

A vigil is held for Jodie, but will it draw her out? (Credit: ITV)

3. Lily plans a vigil in Coronation Street spoilers

Wanting to do something, Lily decides to organise a vigil for Jodie in Victoria Garden. She posts it online in the hope that Jodie will see it and get in touch. Will it work?

Jake has fireworks and things get out of hand (Credit: ITV)

4. Out of control Lily causes an explosion

Jake has a stash of fireworks in his rucksack and Hope, Ruby and Lily are interested. Lily suggests they set them off in Doug’s camper van for a laugh.

The kids later race down the ginnel and hear an explosion, watching a cloud of smoke rise behind the factory. What have they done?

Lily is out of control (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, David can’t reach Lily and is worried sick. He sets off in search of her, but what will he find?

Ryan needs Bethany to tell the truth (Credit: ITV)

5. Ryan isn’t happy about Bethany’s lies

Kit is feeling uncomfortable as Sarah goes on about them being grandparents.

Meanwhile, Ryan is furious when Sarah tells Nick, David and Shona that he is the father of Bethany’s child. Shona guesses that Kit is the dad and tells Bethany she needs to keep the truth from Sarah.

Bethany is upset that Ryan is now ignoring her messages. Has she blown it?

Has Bethany blown it with Ryan in Coronation Street spoilers? (Credit: ITV)

6. Will Ryan choose Bethany in Coronation Street spoilers?

Ryan isn’t happy when Daniel gives him grief about the lack of support he is showing pregnant Bethany. He tells Bethany she has to come clean and make sure people know he’s not the father of her baby.

Sarah later ropes Kit in to speak to Ryan. Kit is awkward, but tries to reassure Ryan that if he loves Bethany enough he’ll grow to love her child too. But will Ryan agree to give things with Bethany a go?

7. Christina wants Lucy, but George is not on board

Tim and Sally discuss Lucy’s future with Christina and she tells them there’s nothing more she’d like than to care for her grandchild.

She later visits Richie in prison again and he paints Rachel as an abuser. Christina bites her tongue as he asks her to pass a message to Lucy for him.

Christina tells George in no uncertain terms that whether he is happy about it or not she will provide a home for Lucy. George is devastated at the ultimatum. Will he agree and what will that mean for Mary and her room at No.11?

Idris gloats about the land deal and Daniel isn’t happy (Credit: ITV)

8. Bad news for Daniel in Coronation Street spoilers

Adam is concerned about the sale of the school land and confronts Idris about it. Idris brushes him off and reveals to Daniel he is one of the buyers.

When Daniel finds out the deal will be finalised tomorrow, scuppering his hopes of an ecological survey putting paid to the deal, he is furious.

Daniel blames Adam in Coronation Street spoilers (Credit: ITV)

9. Daniel tries it on with Alya

Alya tells Daniel she and Adam are concerned about him as he is always angry at the world. She then has to pull him off Idris as he grabs him by the lapel and lays into him.

Later, Daniel is drunk and he tells Alya she’s gorgeous, clever and kind and Adam doesn’t deserve her. What will Alya say?

Tensions boil over between Daniel and Adam again (Credit: ITV)

10. Daniel lashes out at Adam – again

Adam tells Daniel the land sale has gone through, but he then takes a call and his face falls. Idris is cocky when Adam confronts him about the news.

Adam admits to Daniel Idris duped him, but furious Daniel thinks Adam knew all along what the land was going to be used for. A fight breaks out again, but can they resolve their differences?

11. Bernie makes an announcement

As Kit apologises to his family for pushing them away, Bernie announces she’s made a decision. She is having a full mastectomy and hysterectomy to reduce her risk of cancer.

12. Amy leaves Tracy high and dry in Coronation Street spoilers

Mary is pleased that Tracy and Amy are at each other’s throats at work and Tracy is clearly struggling without Mary. Amy quits, telling Tracy Steve has offered her a job at Street Cars. Will Tracy beg Mary to come back?

Carla can’t see a way out of this mess in Coronation Street spoilers (Credit: ITV)

13. Carla can’t see a way out

Carla tells Idris to drop dead when he offers her business advice. She later tells Lisa they might have to sell the house if she can’t find a buyer for the factory.

Brody is upset over what he’s done (Credit: ITV)

14. Brody’s guilt grows

Sean, Izzy, Kirk and Michael are worried about Christmas without a buyer for the factory. Brody listens in and his guilt intensifies. Will he do something about it?

Chesney forgives Tyrone – until Ross arrives (Credit: ITV)

15. Ross leads Tyrone further astray in Coronation Street spoilers

Tyrone’s apologies finally work when Chesney forgives him and they put things behind them over a pint in the Rovers. However, Ross can’t help himself and reveals he was the one behind Ty’s apologies. Ches isn’t happy about it and storms out.

Tyrone goes mad at Hope and Sam in Coronation Street spoilers (Credit: ITV)

When Tyrone and Ross get home they see Hope and Sam coming down the stairs. Tyrone is angry about Hope having boys in her room and tells her it’s not allowed under his roof. Ross is impressed by his son.

However, Fiz is later furious with Ty over his outburst. Ross is once again in Tyrone’s ear though, telling him he should show Fiz who’s boss. Will Ty take his advice on board?

Read more: Coronation Street boss reveals 4 huge spoilers for Christmas

Coronation Street usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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