Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ Sadie’s next huge lie that could tear Caleb and Ruby apart

Emmerdale fans are convinced Sadie could come up with an elaborate pregnancy lie in a desperate bid to keep Caleb in her life.

Since making her return to the village, Sadie has caused plenty of trouble for the residents. She initially pretended to have been in a three-year relationship with Jimmy in the hope of getting her hands on his money. However, her story was soon exposed.

She then joined forces with Joe to drive a wedge between Caleb and Ruby. But Sadie now has a different reason for wanting to break them up. She’s set her sights on Caleb, and viewers think they may have worked out her next move.

Caleb and Sadie slept together (Credit: ITV)

Sadie and Caleb slept together in Emmerdale

In recent weeks, Sadie has been playing games with Ruby and Caleb, turning them against each other.

She managed to convince Ruby that Caleb was trying to control her, sparking several arguments between the couple. Sadie also encouraged Ruby to drink more before raising concerns with Caleb that she might have a problem.

Things reached a point where Ruby admitted she could have an issue. But when Sadie noticed that the situation was actually bringing Ruby and Caleb closer, she decided she needed to do something drastic.

She got Ruby drunk again, leading to her dancing with Ross in the pub. Caleb then walked in just as the pair fell over together.

Sadie seized the opportunity and made Caleb believe that Ruby had spent the night with Ross. Wanting to get his own back, Caleb ended up sleeping with Sadie.

Fans think Sadie’s next move will be extreme (Credit: ITV)

Will Sadie lie about being pregnant?

Sadie has since lied to Joe about what really happened, as her priorities have changed. Rather than wanting money, she is now determined to have Caleb for herself.

Joe knows the truth and has threatened to expose her by telling Ruby. However, fans think Sadie could have another trick up her sleeve, with a potential pregnancy lie threatening to tear the couple apart.

One viewer shared their theory on Reddit, writing: “Sadie is determined to get Caleb no matter what. Now I have a feeling she’s going to pretend to be pregnant to keep him close to her. Then it’s going to rip Ruby and him apart for a while, until they learn she is lying.”

Another agreed, adding: “While I think it would be hard for anyone to believe Sadie could still get pregnant, I do think she will try to convince them she is.”

A third viewer took to X to ask: “Will Sadie fake a pregnancy for Caleb now?”

Read more: Who is Thea’s dad Steve Marchant, and is he coming back to Emmerdale? Everything you need to know