Coronation Street is back on ITV tonight (Thursday, October 29) after football disrupted the schedules. So when can fans catch the next episode?

Here’s everything you need to know about when Corrie is back on ITV, plus what’s coming up in the next episode.

Coronation Street is back to its normal time (Credit: ITV)

Is Coronation Street on tonight?

Yes, Coronation Street will air at 8.30pm on ITV1 tonight. Emmerdale will also been air in its usual slot at 8pm.

This means streaming will be available on ITVX and YouTube today, where episodes are usually available every day from 7am for anyone who can’t wait until the evening.

If you are missing your dose of soaps, you will also find past episodes on ITVX and YouTube if you need to catch up on any you might have missed.

Corrie is back on telly! (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Coronation Street tomorrow?

Following the Halloween scare, Sally and Tim are surprised when Ruth the social worker arrives and says that Lucy called her. Throwing a victorious look at Sally, Lucy heads out. Ruth reveals to a horrified Sally and Tim that Lucy’s been keeping a journal in which she accuses Sally of being very controlling and saying nasty things behind her back.

Meanwhile Lucy confides in Christina about how she feels and tells her the social worker is speaking to Sally. Lucy returns home fully expecting Sally to be in trouble. And Christina tells George she is worried about Lucy and says she wants to keep her granddaughter safe.

On the street, Carla argues with Idris for parking too close to her car. Idris turns on the charm but Lisa senses that Carla doesn’t like him.

So, Idris tells Leanne that with the bistro deal off the table he might focus his sights on buying the factory instead. But, Leanne warns him that Carla will never sell up.

Soap power hour in 2026

Back in October 2024, Corrie began streaming daily episodes of the soap from 7am. The change was welcomed by many fans, and figures from the first quarter of 2025 confirmed that ITVX had achieved a ‘record-breaking’ billion streams in a quarter for the ‘first time ever.’ Coronation Street and Emmerdale had clocked up 124 million ITVX streams so far that year, while soap viewing was up 35 percent compared with the first quarter of 2024. Then, from January 2026, the schedule changed again. Following the huge Corriedale episode, Corrie moved from airing three days a week to airing every weekday, although each episode is now just half an hour long. Emmerdale kicks off the ‘soap power hour’ at 8pm, followed by Corrie at 8.30pm. Both soaps usually air Monday to Friday, with new episodes also dropping on ITVX every morning at 7am as usual.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV. Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.