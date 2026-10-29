Katie Price has told followers she received devastating news, while stressing it was not about her mum Amy.

The 48-year-old reportedly shared the unexplained update on Instagram Stories on Wednesday night, October 28. However, the message is no longer visible on her account.

Her message follows recent discussions about her mother’s hospital care, but Katie did not disclose who was involved.

Katie Price shared a cryptic message on her Instagram (Credit: Aaron Parfitt)

Katie Price’s message about family on her Instagram account

Rather than explain what had happened, Katie focused on the importance of spending time with loved ones.

Writing on Instagram Stories, she said: “Had devastating news tonight. Love, health and family is so important. Cherish every moment with loved ones and build memories. And no it’s not my mum.”

Katie Price reportedly joins Lee Andrews documentary

Separately, The Sun reports that Katie will contribute to a Sky documentary about her estranged husband, Lee Andrews.

Mindhouse, the production company co-owned by Louis Theroux, is making the programme, according to the report. It is expected to include several contributors rather than focus solely on Katie.

The reported project would examine Lee’s story through the experiences of people connected to him.

Lee has spoken publicly about his release from Dubai’s Al-Awir jail. He has previously maintained his innocence over fraud allegations.

Katie discussed their split during a Good Morning Britain appearance over the summer. She described feeling deceived during their relationship.

She told presenters Susanna Reid and Ed Balls: “I feel embarrassed because I feel he scammed my heart.”

Katie has been sharing updates about her mum Amy’s health (Credit: ITV)

What Katie has said about her mum Amy

Amy, 74, was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in 2017. The incurable condition causes scarring in the lungs and makes breathing more difficult.

On her podcast with sister Sophie, Katie has discussed the family’s efforts to support their mum in hospital.

“At the moment, we’re playing it day by day with Mum,” Katie said on the podcast.

Read more: Junior Andre reveals ‘twisted’ childhood memories at Katie Price’s home: ‘We thought she was playing a joke on us’

She explained that her mother’s needs take priority if her condition changes. The sisters also said they had been spending a lot of time visiting Amy in hospital.

Earlier this month, Katie said a cold had prevented her from visiting her mum. She said she had promised Amy she would see her the following day.

Representatives for Katie have been contacted for comment on this story.

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