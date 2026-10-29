Celebrity Traitors star Leigh-Anne Pinnock reveals which banishment made her ‘angry’: ‘I knew she wasn’t a Traitor!’

Celebrity Traitors star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has opened up about her experience on the show ahead of this year’s finale.

The former Little Mix star, who is embarking on a solo career, is currently starring in the hit BBC show as a Faithful.

Tomorrow (Oct 30) marks the final episode. Currently, three Traitors — King Kenny, Maya Jama, and James Acaster — still remain in the game.

Leigh-Anne is currently playing a Faithful on Celebrity Traitors (Credit: YouTube)

Celebrity Traitors star Leigh-Anne Pinnock on banishment that made her ‘angry’

During an appearance on the Cocktails and Takeaways podcast, Leigh-Anne, who is pregnant with her third child, revealed the show taught her how much pressure she can handle.

“This was another level of intensity. I feel like I’ve done so much in my career; even The X Factor was one of the most intense experiences of my life, but this was up there!” she said.

Due to the show’s rule of not being able to use phones, Leigh-Anne also mentioned the experience led her not to scroll or use her phone as much when she returned home.

Initially, Leigh-Anne wanted to play a Traitor. However, once she began playing the game, she realised it wasn’t meant to be.

In the castle, she revealed she was close to actor and fellow Faithful Myha’la, who left early on.

“I was really close to Myha’la. I wasn’t even just sad, I was angry that they voted her out, ‘cause I knew she wasn’t [a Traitor],” she said.

Leigh-Anne was annoyed when Myha’la was banished (Credit: YouTube)

‘He looked after me’

Elsewhere, on the show, Leigh-Anne made other friendships. She also appeared on The Sunday Times Style podcast and revealed Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan “made me laugh so much.”

She also developed an unexpected bond with actor Michael Sheen. “Honestly, I felt like he looked after me. He was so lovely,” Leigh-Anne explained.

The show was also an opportunity to get to know Maya better. She explained: “We’d only really bumped into each other at events and things, never really got to know each other. Absolutely love her.”

Read more: Celebrity Traitors fans ‘figure out’ Leigh-Anne Pinnock reaches final as she drops huge clue

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