Clear your diary, the Celebrity Traitors 2026 final date has now been revealed

Celebrity Traitors 2026 has viewers hooked, but fans are already looking ahead to the big question: when will this year’s final air?

The BBC competition is well underway, following a dramatic opening that saw a Traitor banished at the very first Round Table.

Mind you, the Faithfuls didn’t exactly have to work hard to uncover their first suspect.

Richard E. Grant hardly made it difficult for them!

The Celebrity Traitors 2026 final date has been revealed (Credit: BBC)

Now, the BBC has confirmed when the celebrity version will reach its nail-biting conclusion.

And there’s a treat in store for fans, with a bumper-length finale planned.

Celebrity Traitors 2026 to end with bumper final

This year’s Celebrity Traitors final will be longer than usual. In fact, it’s almost the length of a feature film!

The BBC has confirmed the finale will last 80 minutes. That makes it the longest final in the history of The Traitors UK.

There’s more good news for fans, too. The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked will also get an extended episode.

Host Ed Gamble will be back to unpack all the drama after the Endgame. Expect appearances from Claudia Winkleman and this year’s finalists, including the eventual winner.

When is the Celebrity Traitors 2026 final?

Series 2 will continue in its regular Thursday and Friday slots until the finale.

So, if you’ve got Friday night plans, you might want to think twice about them!

The final Endgame episode airs on Friday October 30, 2026. Viewers can join Claudia and the remaining contestants from 8pm on BBC One.

Who is tipped to win The Celebrity Traitors 2026?

There’s still plenty of the competition left to play out. However, fans are already picking their favourites to take home the prize.

Original Traitor Maya Jama has managed to avoid suspicion so far. She’s already seen fellow original Traitor Richard E. Grant banished and is now plotting in the turret with James Acaster and Hannah Fry.

Hannah’s future in the game looks uncertain, with some viewers predicting she’ll be banished soon. Reports suggest James makes it further, although the pressure of keeping secrets is proving tricky for him.

Ed Gamble will also be hosting an extra-long The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked on the final night (Credit: BBC)

For now, Maya is one of the names being tipped to win for the Traitors.

But the Faithfuls have their supporters, too. Miranda Hart has won over viewers with her Miss Marple-style detective work.

Sharon Rooney is another contestant attracting attention. She’s had relatively little screen time since the second series began, and fans think that could be a promising sign.

One popular theory suggests contestants who dominate the early episodes are more likely to be murdered or banished sooner.

It’s hardly an exact science, but one fan was convinced Sharon could go all the way, writing: “She’s exactly the kind of person who often makes it far: unassuming, likeable, funny but not overbearing. People will probably underestimate her. I can totally see her winning the whole thing.”

So, who are you backing to win?

Read more: Celebrity Traitors fans demand BBC make change to show to help improve lives

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page