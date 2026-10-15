‘It could work!’: Celebrity Traitors fans demand BBC make change to show to help improve lives

Celebrity Traitors viewers have come up with a potential change to the BBC hit, and the idea has already been branded a “great idea”.

Fans believe the simple switch could help make a real difference to worthy causes. And it wouldn’t necessarily change how the game is played.

Every celebrity taking part is hoping to win the prize pot for their chosen charity.

Celebrity Traitors fans are desperate for a big change to be made to the show (Credit: BBC)

Last year, winner Alan Carr bagged £87,500 for Neuroblastoma UK.

Moments after his victory, Claudia asked him: “Who is your charity?” Alan replied: “Neuroblastoma. It’s a wonderful children’s cancer charity. That money will change lives.”

However, viewers had to wait until the nail biting final to discover which cause Alan had been supporting.

Now, fans reckon the BBC could be missing a trick by keeping the celebrities’ chosen charities under wraps for so long.

There’s just one potential problem with their plan.

Celebrity Traitors fans ask BBC bosses to make big change to the show

Last month, 21 celebrities arrived at Ardross Castle in Scotland to begin their adventure.

But while viewers have watched them battle for the prize money, they still don’t know which charities each contestant hopes to help.

Fans believe revealing the causes earlier could give 21 good causes some valuable publicity.

One viewer shared the suggestion in The Traitors UK Facebook group, writing: “#producers – what if at the start of the series you announced which charity each of the celebrities was planning to give their potential winnings to.

“This would raise the profile of the charity and encourage people to donate to the charity if they thought a particular player was doing well or as compensation for being murdered/banished etc.”

The proposal received plenty of support. However, fans agreed that the celebrities themselves shouldn’t be told which causes their fellow contestants were playing for.

One viewer suggested the information could instead be shared with the audience, without giving the players an advantage.

They commented: “I wholeheartedly agree that the charity information should be shared for each person. It might be nicer to share it on Traitors Uncloaked where they can chat a bit about the charity.”

Alan Carr revealed his charity for the first time once he had won the prize pot (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Traitors fans brand proposed change ‘great idea’

Another fan agreed, suggesting a simple on screen addition: “I never thought of that. But even if the first time they sit in the chair to talk to us, their charity name and logo is just up on screen by their name. That would be good.”

A third pointed out that revealing the charities wouldn’t affect the competition itself, saying: “As there is no public vote and it’s pre-recorded, that information wouldn’t affect the game in any way. So I don’t see why it wouldn’t work. They could mention the charity on Uncloaked.”

Another viewer kept their response short and sweet: “Great idea.”

‘It would be a shame to get their hopes up’

Not everyone was convinced, though. Some fans worried that revealing the charities could lead to disappointment for causes whose celebrity representatives are eliminated before winning.

One viewer questioned the impact, writing: “It wouldn’t be very nice for a charity to find out they missed out on £xxx because a celeb got banished or murdered….!”

Another agreed, adding: “The charity doesn’t find out until they win either. Would be a shame to get others hopes up I guess.”

There was also debate about whether the BBC’s strict advertising rules might prevent the idea from going ahead.

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment. What do you think?

The Celebrity Traitors continues at 8pm on BBC One on Thursday October 15, 2026.

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