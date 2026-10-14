Celebrity Traitors star James Blunt’s real name as he admits ‘people teased me’

Celebrity Traitors star James Blunt is known professionally by a slightly different name, with the singer having changed the spelling of his surname before finding fame.

The musician is currently appearing on the hit BBC show alongside Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Maya Jama, Miranda Hart and Ross Kemp, among other famous faces.

In the latest episode, former Coronation Street actress Julie Hesmondhalgh became the latest contestant to be banished at the round table, revealing she had been a Faithful all along.

James is currently starring on Celebrity Traitors as a Faithful (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Traitors star James Blunt’s real name

Although fans know him as James Blunt, the singer’s full name is actually James Hillier Blount.

The change to his professional name is just one detail from his life before fame that may surprise fans. Away from his music career, James has also served in the military, carried out royal duties and enjoyed success as a competitive skier.

He previously explained the reason behind the spelling change in a 2014 tweet, revealing that it came down to teasing over his original surname.

“My real name is James Blount, but I changed it as people teased me that it rhymed with ‘count’,” he wrote.

James Blunt prepares to release Airplane Mode

While James continues to compete on Celebrity Traitors, fans are also looking ahead to the release of his next studio album.

Airplane Mode is due to arrive on November 6, marking his eighth studio album since launching his recording career with Back to Bedlam in 2004.

That debut record catapulted the singer to international fame and went on to become one of the best-selling albums of the 2000s.

It also ranks among the biggest-selling albums in UK chart history, featuring some of James’s best-known songs, including You’re Beautiful and Goodbye My Lover.

His upcoming release will arrive 22 years after Back to Bedlam first introduced him to audiences around the world.

James is releasing a new album next month (Credit: BBC)

James Blunt’s Army career included royal duties

Long before his music career took off, James spent six years serving in the British Army, from 1996 to 2002.

During that time, he trained at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and served in the aftermath of the Kosovo War, according to The Sun.

His military career also saw him take on royal duties, including standing guard over the Queen Mother’s coffin in 2002.

James also guarded Queen Elizabeth II before leaving the Army that same year to focus on music.

Just two years later, Back to Bedlam was released, setting him on the path to international stardom.

Read more: Celebrity Traitors fans left ‘crying’ with laughter following James Blunt’s ‘Freddie shower moment’

Celebrity Traitors returns to BBC One next Thursday at 8pm

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