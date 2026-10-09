Celebrity Traitors viewers were left in stitches after singer James Blunt made an unexpected appearance in the shower during the latest episode of the BBC hit.

The hit programme returned last week for its second series, with a star-studded cast ready to put their deception skills to the test.

Alongside James, the celebrity line-up includes Richard E Grant, Maya Jama, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Miranda Hart, among other famous faces.

James Blunt’s shower scene on Celebrity Traitors leaves viewers laughing (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Traitors star James Blunt distracts viewers with shower scene

The third episode aired last night (October 8), picking up from last Friday’s cliffhanger at the round table.

It didn’t take long for the game to take a dramatic turn, with Richard being banished within minutes. He made history as the first Traitor to be banished at the first round table.

Following his departure, the remaining Traitors, Maya and James Acaster, chose to recruit mathematician Hannah Fry rather than murder another contestant.

There was more drama later in the episode when Faithful actress Myha’la was banished at the next round table.

Afterwards, Maya, James and Hannah headed back to the turret to discuss their next potential murder victim.

The trio weighed up whether to target James, Sebastian Croft or Bella Ramsey. But just as viewers were left waiting to discover what would happen next, the programme cut to an unexpected scene featuring Blunt in the shower.

Wearing a sheer plastic shower cap, the singer appeared covered in soap as he scrubbed himself with a large wooden bath brush, leaving viewers amused by his unusual washing technique.

The moment also reminded fans of Traitors star Freddie Fraser, who had a memorable shower scene during Series 3.

Viewers compared the scenes to Freddie from Traitors Series 3 (Credit: BBC)

‘I nearly choked on my cake’

Viewers were quick to share their reactions to James’ unexpected shower moment on X, with one writing: “I am crying.”

Another joked: “Having his own Freddie moment.”

A third viewer shared their disbelief at the scene, writing: “Omg I couldn’t believe the wooden way James was showering. I nearly choked on the slice of cake I was trying to eat.”

“This shot of James Blunt showering has sent me into psychosis,” another person quipped.

A fifth viewer added: “Not ready for Captain @JamesBlunt’s shower scene. Tom Daley and Freddie’s shower scenes were tough to follow but James cracks me up.”

Read more: Celebrity Traitors star Ross Kemp looks unrecognisable with full head of hair before opening up about transplant

Celebrity Traitors continues at 8pm on BBC One on Friday October 9, 2026.