What happened to Steve Marchant in Emmerdale, and is he coming back? Everything we know about Thea’s dad

Emmerdale favourite Kim Tate has finally let Thea in on a huge family secret, confirming that her former husband, Steve Marchant, is her biological father.

After weeks of viewers piecing together the clues, the truth is finally out. But who exactly is Steve, and what can fans expect when he makes his long-awaited return to Emmerdale?

Viewers have known for weeks that DS Thea Ramsden is Kim’s secret daughter. However, Kim only discovered the truth herself last week.

After an epic showdown between Kim and Thea over the kidnapping of Baby Tate, Kim accidentally stabbed Thea. But after rushing her to hospital, Kim didn’t realise that she had hurt her own daughter.

The truth dawned on Kim in the hospital, and she confronted Thea about her secret. The pair had a heartfelt talk about how their lives led to that moment, and today’s Emmerdale (Monday 2nd November) saw Kim trying to build bridges with her daughter.

Thea kept her true identity a secret for weeks (Credit: ITV)

Kim tells Thea who her father is

In today’s Emmerdale, Kim dropped a bombshell on Thea about her father. She told her: “Your father is a man called Steve Marchant. We were married.”

She then explained that they didn’t have a happy marriage, and that they parted on bad terms. However, Kim said she would reluctantly support her daughter should she wish to track down her father.

Emmerdale has now confirmed that even though she only has a name to go on, Thea will waste no time initiating her search.

Steve Marchant is coming back to Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Who is Thea’s dad, Steve Marchant?

Steve Marchant was played by actor Paul Opacic between 1996 and 1999.

Arriving in the village as a young businessman, Steve soon got caught up with Kim. However, this relationship would eventually leave him penniless and facing prison.

After their business empire started to crumble, Kim decided that Steve was a liability and framed him for their crimes. In the end, Steve went to prison for 10 years for many charges, including the attempted murder of Kathy Glover.

As Steve went to prison, Kim left the village with baby James. She made a dramatic departure in a helicopter – and we now know that she is likely to have been pregnant with Thea at the time.

When Kim finally discloses Steve Marchant’s identity to her daughter, Thea sets out to locate him. However, she has no idea if he even knows she exists.

Because Kim previously sent Steve to prison, a romantic reunion between the former spouses is out of the question. However, whether Steve can build a relationship with his detective daughter remains to be seen.

In a calculated move, Thea poses as a solicitor during her initial contact. Cautious and suspicious, Steve is quickly drawn back toward the village in search of answers.

Kim and Steve had a complicated relationship (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock )

Is Steve Marchant coming back to Emmerdale?

Yes, Emmerdale is set to welcome back Paul Opacic as notorious rogue Steve Marchant. He will return to the village nearly three decades after his dramatic departure.

After 28 years away from the Dales, Steve makes a shock comeback when Thea tracks him down in a relentless pursuit to uncover the identity of her biological father.

Actor Paul Opacic explains: “Things were left rather bitter between Kim and Steve, so he’s very surprised when a solicitor contacts him out of the blue. He guesses something is afoot when Kim starts brandishing notes to keep him away.

“With the sniff of more cash to be made, Steve wonders what is going on. And soon Thea leaves him a jaw-dropping voicemail.”

Emmerdale Producer Laura Shaw commented: “Determined to uncover the truth about her father, Thea devises a clever ruse to lure him into a meeting under false pretences.

But will Steve fall for her deception, and does he even realise he has a child – or could he know secrets that even Kim isn’t aware of?”

With Steve now heading back to the Dales, there’s plenty for viewers to look forward to.

Kim may have finally revealed the truth about her former husband, but Thea’s search could uncover far more than she bargained for. And with Steve’s complicated history with Kim, his return looks set to stir up some very uncomfortable memories.

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