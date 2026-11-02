Sean’s back! But how is he linked to Amy in EastEnders, and what is his history with Chelsea and Max?

Sean Slater is back in EastEnders, and his return to Walford is already causing a stir. Long-time fans already know that Rob Kazinsky’s character has a rich history in Walford. But with Sean now back in the thick of the action, where do things stand between him, Amy, Chelsea and Max?

Today’s EastEnders (Monday, November 2) saw Sean teaming up with Jack to find missing teenager Amy.

The pair were determined to find her after Jack’s former police colleague Craig groomed Amy into running away with him. With the Branning family desperately worried, Sean’s return has also brought some old tensions bubbling back to the surface.

So why did he immediately find himself at odds with Chelsea and Max? And what exactly is his connection to Amy?

Here’s a reminder of Sean Slater’s complicated history in Walford…

Sean and Roxy had a chaotic relationship (Credit: YouTube/BBC)

Who is Sean Slater to Amy in EastEnders?

Sean has always been fond of Amy, mainly because, for a while, he believed he was Amy’s father.

Roxy Mitchell, who died almost a decade ago alongside her sister, Ronnie, is Amy’s mum. She was in a relationship with Sean in 2008, something Ronnie didn’t like due to Sean’s terrible reputation. When Ronnie tried to split them up, the sisters had a huge argument, and Roxy slept with Jack, who was Ronnie’s love interest at the time.

When Sean discovered that Roxy was having a baby, she let him believe that he was the dad. He was thrilled, and the couple welcomed Amy into the world in November 2008.

However, the truth was revealed on Christmas Day 2008. In one of the best Christmas reveals ever, the paternity test results were hidden inside a cracker and – of course – it turned out baby Amy was Jack’s daughter. Sean was devastated.

After a dramatic confrontation with Roxy on an icy lake, he left Walford. But Sean has thought of Amy as a daughter-figure ever since.

Craig has been grooming Amy for months (Credit: BBC)

What is Sean’s history with Chelsea?

In today’s EastEnders (Monday, November 2), Chelsea wasn’t happy to see Sean back in Walford. She commented that he was the enemy, and questioned why Jack had brought him in to help search for Amy. However, Sean quickly pointed out that her dislike for him was rich, considering the last time he saw her, she was being carted off to prison.

Sean and Chelsea have a long history on EastEnders, and the pair started dating shortly after he arrived in Walford in 2006.

However, Sean cheated on Chelsea with her step-sister Carly Wicks and the pair fell out. Later, when Patrick Trueman was attacked and left for dead, Chelsea and Deano Wicks framed Sean for the attack.

Shortly afterwards, Sean was sent to prison for the crime, but later, Carly found CCTV footage that proved Sean’s innocence.

Eventually, Deano and Chelsea were charged with perverting the course of justice. The pair were jailed for three months for their involvement.

Sean is back in EastEnders, but not everyone is happy to see him (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Sean and Max’s bitter feud explained

Max and Sean’s dislike for each other goes way back in the archives of EastEnders history. And it all stems from Max’s ex-wife, Tanya.

In 2008, Sean and Tanya had a brief but passionate fling. Sean was besotted by Tanya and even helped her bury Max alive in the woods as revenge for how Max had treated her.

However, after she released Max, Tanya admitted to Sean that she had used him for revenge. Sean was left heartbroken, and the resentment between the two men has lingered ever since.

Now that Sean is back in Walford, there’s another reason he could find himself getting involved in Max’s business. He’s already aware of Max’s involvement in Amy getting access to her trust fund money.

Could Sean be the person who uncovers the truth about Max taking £50k from his niece to pay off Cindy?

With old rivalries back in play and Amy’s disappearance still causing chaos, his return could prove rather uncomfortable for some familiar faces.

Read more: EastEnders fans predict ‘surprising’ new romance for Phil Mitchell: ‘It’s not a coincidence!’