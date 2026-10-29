Janine’s back and someone’s dead! Everything you need to know about the new EastEnders trailer

A new EastEnders trailer has been revealed and it has got us very excited about what’s coming up! There’s a mystery death, a proposal, a family row, a gun AND the return of Walford super-villain Janine Butcher! We can’t wait for it all to kick off. But in the meantime we’ve taken the trailer apart, scene by scene, to see what we’ve got to look forward to, and to spot clues about what’s next for the residents of Albert Square.

Max and Sean are arguing (Credit: BBC)

Max is in the thick of it

Not surprisingly, given what we know about New Year’s Day 2027, Max is right in the thick of the action! In just a short trailer, he is punched by Jack and by Ravi, and threatened by Sean Slater. Jack has found out – somehow – that Amy gave Max £50,000 which he’s not happy about, and it seems Cindy is still out for revenge. “I can’t wait for Linda to find out who the real Max Branning is,” Cindy says in the trailer. Which is actually a bit rich considering Linda’s known Max for a lot longer than Cindy has, and actually has a daughter with him. And then there’s Kat. Though Max had absolutely nothing to do with Zoe’s death, Kat’s determined to make him pay. “I want him dead,” she growls at the very start of the trailer. Uh-oh.

Linda’s been struggling (Credit: BBC)

Linda’s drinking? Or is she?

Then there’s Linda Carter. She’s been trying to stand by Max, support son Lee and daughter Nancy and generally hold everything together. But by the time of the action in the trailer it seems Linda’s struggling. In fact, it even looks like poor Linda is about to start drinking again. “If you can’t beat them,” she says as she lifts a bottle to her lips. “Self destruct with them…”

Amy is safe but she doesn’t look very happy (Credit: BBC)

Amy’s safe!

There is some good news in store, because it looks like Amy is back in Walford. And could that be because of her former step-dad, Sean Slater? In the trailer we get a glimpse of Sean confronting Amy’s boyfriend, Craig. And we see Amy cuddled up with her step-mum Denise. So what’s happened between Amy and her much-older, very creepy man?

Denise makes a decision

One heartbreaking scene in the trailer shows an upset Denise saying she wants to stop. We assume she means she wants to stop treatment – does this mean Denise is going to die?

Suki and Eve are fighting

There’s been a long, calm stretch of domestic bliss chez Unwin-Panesar. Suki and Eve have been enjoying being mums to little Ria and generally life has been good. But the trailer seems to show the pair having a furious argument. Eve even says “you wouldn’t know love if you had to pick it out of a police line-up”. Ouch! Sounds serious. But we don’t actually see them together in the trailer, so it’s possible Suki’s upset because of someone else and that’s whoever Eve is talking to. We can hope, anyway!

Vinny and Penny

Another assumption we’ve made from the trailer – that could be wrong – is that the news is out about Vinny possibly not being baby Ethan’s dad. There’s a shot of upset Harry, and upset Gina, and another of Vinny proposing to a guilty Penny. We’re desperate for this one to be a red herring because we love Vinny and Penny together!

“Now you know,” says Nicola (Credit: BBC)

Nicola’s secret is out!

Remember in the flash-forward we saw Nicola with a broken leg? Well we think we’ve worked out how she gets injured! The trailer shows Nicola taking a tumble down the steps outside her house in a tussle with sister Gemma. And it seems to be thanks to her secret about their dad’s death being revealed. Because we also see Nicola toasting her family. “Now you all know,” she says. “Merry Christmas, everyone!”

More Sharon, please! (Credit: BBC)

Sharon’s on fire!

We love Sharon Watts so we were thrilled to see her getting in on the action. Someone is faced with a very feisty Ms Watts as she tells them: “I ain’t scared of you, darling.” This is the kind of Shaz we love to see. But who’s she talking to?

Who’s got the gun? (Credit: BBC)

Who’s got a gun?

Towards the end of the trailer we see a gun being unwrapped. Cindy’s in the next shot, looking fairly vengeful, while Max is also looking worried. But is this yet another misdirection? It’s possible.

Who died today? (Credit: BBC)

Who died today?

One of the things that got us most excited about the trailer was the death certificate. It’s early on in the teaser, and it’s so quick you could miss it. But it’s a death certificate which states the date of death as today – October 29, 2026! But no one died today. At least no one we saw. But the place of death is also on there and it says Finchley, which is in North London. There is lots of speculation from excited fans online that this could be related to Mick Carter. “Think it might be Mick’s death certificate?” said one viewer, who pointed out that Linda is in the next scene, looking shocked. But are the two snippets related? And has Mick come back from the dead – just to die again? It’s possible! Though it would be a little weird, we must say. But who else could it be? We’ve been thinking about this all day and we’ve come up with nothing!

Janine’s back! (Credit: BBC)

Janine’s back!

The absolute best bit of the whole trailer is the final seconds where we get a glimpse of Janine Butcher-Carter. Janine is dolled up to the nines in a red dress with lots of gold jewellery. It seems like she’s in an office, with folders on the shelves next to her. And she looks VERY pleased with herself. We can’t wait to see her return! What do you think of the trailer? Share your thoughts!