Strictly Come Dancing star Will Best has revealed that his son Sonny’s Sunday arrival gave his baby name an extra meaning.

Speaking on Lorraine on October 29, the TV presenter shared an update on Sonny and fiancée Tobi.

The presenter welcomed his baby boy earlier this month, with both Strictly and Big Brother commitments in his diary.

But there was one potential clash. Lorraine raised the prospect of Tobi giving birth during a live Saturday Strictly show.

Will Best shared a sweet update on his baby son as he continues his stint on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: ITV)

Strictly star Will Best explains his baby son Sonny’s name

Explaining how the day of his son’s birth influenced their choice, Will said: “Yeah he came on a Sunday hence why we called him Sonny.”

The couple had already been considering the name, so the connection gave them another reason to choose it.

Will also joked that his son’s timing was better than his own efforts on the dance floor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Best (@iamwillbest)

Will Best shares an update on fatherhood

Away from the name reveal, Will said both Sonny and Tobi were doing well.

He praised his fiancée and said he was getting enough sleep, while also taking on some overnight nappy changes.

Family and friends have been helping, too, as he balances his television work with life at home.

Will put his workload into perspective, acknowledging that plenty of other parents continue working after welcoming a baby.

Read more: Strictly host Emma Willis takes cheeky swipe at Will Best after he welcomes baby boy

For him, the busy diary also brings together three things he had wanted for years: fatherhood, Strictly and Big Brother.

He explained that becoming a dad had been a lifelong wish, while Strictly was something he’d always wanted to try.

Big Brother, meanwhile, was a favourite programme he had long hoped to work on.

Will returns to the Strictly ballroom this Saturday night (October 31) for the show’s Halloween special.

Lorraine airs weekdays at 9.30am on ITV1. Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday, October 31 from 6.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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