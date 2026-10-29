Strictly star Ola Jordan shares cryptic ‘cheating’ posts following shock split from husband James

Ola Jordan has shared posts about cheating following her separation from husband, James Jordan.

The cryptic posts appeared on the former Strictly Come Dancing professional’s Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening.

The couple confirmed their separation in August after 22 years of marriage. At the time, they emphasised their commitment to co-parenting their daughter.

Ola shared cryptic posts about cheating (Credit: Instagram Story)

Ola Jordan shares Instagram posts about infidelity

The reposts included comments about men who profess loyalty while being unfaithful. One reshared clip asked: “Why cheat when you can just leave?”

In another Story, she shared another post with the text: “Most men who cheat are at war with themselves – insecure, emotionally underdeveloped, and addicted to external validation. They chase attention because they’re empty inside, not because they’re unloved.”

The wording in either quote does not name James. The reposts themselves do not establish that infidelity occurred or explain why the couple separated.

They follow an earlier, personal update from Ola about life since the split. In August, she described a difficult summer while highlighting the comfort she found in her daughter.

Ola and James announced their split this summer (Credit: Instagram Story)

What Ola and James Jordan said about their separation

Their joint statement in August confirmed that James had moved out of the family home some time earlier.

Rather than announcing a settled plan for their future, they said they were spending time apart while facing personal challenges. Both described the experience as painful and emotional, and said the decision had not been easy.

James also spoke about struggling with his mental health and needing time to focus on his wellbeing.

During an August appearance on This Morning, he discussed the difficulties of adjusting to living away from the family home. He described his living situation as difficult and isolating.

Ola and James began dating in 1999 and married in 2003. Both became familiar faces as professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing.

In their separation statement, they acknowledged that their future remained uncertain and thanked supporters for their kindness.

Read more: James Jordan shares heartbreaking update as he reveals how he’s coping following Ola split: ‘I’m not looking for sympathy’

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