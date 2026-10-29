Kim Kardashian undergoes surgery for health ordeal: ‘It’s the same thing my dad had’

Kim Kardashian has revealed she needs surgery after doctors found irregularities in her oesophagus.

The 46-year-old discussed her health on the October 29 episode of The Kardashians, as People reports. A preview of the following episode shows her arriving at the hospital.

Kim received her oesophagitis diagnosis earlier in the season. She explained that her father’s death had made the health concern especially difficult to discuss.

Robert Kardashian died from oesophageal cancer in 2003, aged 59.

Kim needs surgery (Credit: Alfonso Manzano/Clasos via ZUMA Press/Shutterstock)

Kim Kardashian explains why she needs surgery

In the next-episode preview, Kim describes what doctors have told her about the planned procedure.

“So I’ve seen a couple of doctors, and it’s been heavy on my mind lately,” she said in a confessional on the show.

“I haven’t really told too many people about this, just because I think it’s something that really hits home for me and I just don’t really wanna go there,” she then continued.

Kim on health diagnosis

“With my dad having passed away from esophagus cancer, hopefully I can just take medication, and this will go away.”

“The doctor says my esophagus has these irregularities, and I have to have them cut out. It’s the same thing my dad had,” she says in a voiceover.

Kim’s health ordeal is shown on the programme (Credit: Hulu / YouTube)

Her mum, Kris Jenner, is shown comforting her beside a hospital bed as she prepares for the operation.

Despite Kim’s comparison with her father, oesophagitis and oesophageal cancer are different conditions. According to the Mayo Clinic, oesophagitis involves inflammation of the tissue lining the oesophagus.

According to the University of Washington’s Division of Gastroenterology, chronic esophagitis is “very common”. It can result from acid reflux. The department notes that one in 10 reflux patients could develop Barrett’s esophagus, “in which the normal lining of the esophagus is replaced by one prone to cancer”.

Kim Kardashian’s health scares

This isn’t the first health scare Kim has had recently.

In 2025, she revealed that doctors had told her she had a brain aneurysm that had “been there for years”.

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