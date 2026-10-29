Tennessee governor suspects Christa Pike’s sentence will stay the same following failed execution

Christa Pike’s death sentence is likely to remain unchanged, Tennessee governor Bill Lee has said following her failed execution.

According to WSMV, he was asked on Wednesday whether the state would try to execute her again.

The question followed Pike’s failed execution in September. The governor was also asked about commuting her sentence to life in prison.

Pike’s execution attempt went wrong (Credit: Criminally Obsessed / News 5 WCYB / FOX NASHVILLE / WTVC NewsChannel 9 / YouTube)

What Bill Lee said about Christa Pike’s sentence

The governor said Pike remained incarcerated under Tennessee law. He then set out his expectation for her sentence.

“As it related to a particular individual like Christa Pike and her crime, she’s still incarcerated under the laws of the State of Tennessee,” Lee said.

“I suspect her sentence will be the same as before unless determined otherwise by the courts.”

His remarks did not confirm another execution attempt or give a date for one.

Pike was sentenced to death for the 1995 murder of Colleen Slemmer, the report noted.

Meanwhile, the governor has paused executions through the end of the year to establish what went wrong.

She is now recovering in prison (Credit: YouTube)

Pike recovering in prison following botched execution

Following her botched execution, Pike is recovering in prison and is now reportedly speaking in “full sentences”.

Her ability to walk without assistance has also improved.

However, medical staff are continuing to monitor her cognitive and psychological functioning, according to her legal team.

Pike received two doses of the lethal injection drug pentobarbital during the September 30 execution attempt, her lawyer said. She was then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Her lawyers said they were initially told she was brain dead and would soon be taken off life support.

Attorney Randy Spivey later described how Pike woke up and began speaking. He said she regained consciousness on October 6, while connected to a ventilator.

Spivey said her first words were: “Where am I and who are you?”

Harrowing new details have been released about her failed execution. It’s been reported that there was difficulty in establishing intravenous lines in Pike’s arms before the lethal injection drug was administered.

The team also feared her veins had “blown” as they tried to carry out the execution.

It remains to be seen whether a second attempt at execution will be carried out.

Read more: Christa Pike ‘ruthless’ and ‘giddy’ when being interrogated over horrific murder of classmate

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