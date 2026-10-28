Jessa Duggar told her husband Ben Seewald she was pregnant with baby number seven by sending a photo of her pregnancy test.

The 33-year-old shared the moment on Unplanned Podcast‘s October 28 episode, revealing she was six weeks pregnant.

Ben, 31, was out golfing with her brother Jed when the message arrived.

Jessa explained: “I just texted him a photo of the pregnancy test and then I talked to him six hours later.”

Ben later let more of Jessa’s family in on the news over brunch after the golf outing. He included thanks for the new baby when he offered to say a prayer before their meal.

Her dad and brothers were surprised by the announcement.

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald are expecting another baby (Credit: Shutterstock / SplashNews.com)

Ben Seewald recalls worries during Jessa Duggar’s previous pregnancy

The couple also revisited a more difficult moment: Ben’s reaction to learning they were expecting their sixth child.

They said their son Eddie had been unplanned, unlike the baby they are now expecting. Ben recalled worrying about money and whether he could give each of their children enough time.

He said: “I had these kind of anxious thoughts flooding in.”

Jessa picked up on his anxiety and began crying, which Ben said left him feeling awful. He later spoke to a pastor friend about having made his wife cry.

The couple already have four sons and two daughters. Jessa is known to viewers from 19 Kids and Counting.

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Jessa Duggar says baby number seven was planned

With this pregnancy, Jessa said she had been the one to suggest another addition to their family.

She described getting the urge for another baby even while caring for a newborn. When she suggested having a seventh child, she said Ben agreed.

Ben said he supported her wish to become a mum again, as she would be carrying the child.

Jessa also reported feeling queasy during the early weeks of this pregnancy. She said they make decisions about their family one child at a time.

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Despite his earlier worries, Jessa praised Ben’s efforts to spend time with the children.

She said: “He takes our kids on dates pretty much every week.”

Those outings include breakfast with one or two children, giving them time together. She also described him playing board games, building Lego and wrestling with the children at home.

Ben takes the girls to have their nails done, too, she added.