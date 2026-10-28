Abbey Clancy tells husband Peter Crouch ‘you must be having an affair’ after debuting new look

Abbey Clancy jokingly questioned whether Peter Crouch was having an affair after he unveiled a new moustache.

Speaking on The Therapy Crouch, the model, 40, teased her husband, 45, about his sudden style changes.

But Peter had explanations for the makeover. His daughter had been experimenting with his hair while they were out together. He also said he tied his jumper around his shoulders to keep it clear when he used the toilet.

Laughing during the exchange, Peter admitted Abbey’s reaction only encouraged him.

“And also it’s winding you up, so it’s making me want to do it more,” he said.

Peter debuted a new look on the podcast (Credit: YouTube)

Abbey Clancy questions Peter Crouch’s makeover

Abbey traced the transformation back to Peter heading upstairs for a shave. Her first complaint wasn’t actually about his face. She said he had left beard hair around the sink.

She added: “And I do like you with a tash, to be fair.”

Peter said her approval was why he had kept it. However, Abbey said the hairstyle and outfit made the whole look rather different.

She described a gelled middle parting and a jumper knotted around his shoulders. That prompted comparisons with Alfalfa from The Little Rascals and the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Then came her tongue-in-cheek question about his love life. “I think you must be having an affair; you gotta be,” she said.

Peter said Abbey’s account brought together changes which had happened in different situations. He also described her theory that he was having a midlife crisis.

She, meanwhile, stressed that she liked the middle parting too. She contrasted the makeover with what she described as 20 years of little interest in his appearance.

Peter insisted he did take pride in how he looked.

Abbey explained: “No, I just mean you’re the kind of get up out of the shower, clothes on kind of guy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABBEY CLANCY (@abbeyclancy)

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch’s half-term plans

Meanwhile, the pair recently shared a rather different snapshot of their relationship.

Abbey posted an Instagram photograph of them kissing on a beach during a half-term trip abroad. The model wore a black bikini as she shared the holiday moment.

The couple had also discussed giving up alcohol over half-term. They even made a bet about which of them would be the first to abandon the plan.

Read more: Mum-of-four Abbey Clancy, 40, shares baby bombshell with Peter Crouch, 45, as she fears she’s ‘too old’ for another child

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