Thomas Markle’s granddaughter breaks silence on child abuse allegations

Thomas Markle Sr’s granddaughter Noelle Rasmussen has said she sensed something was wrong about him as a child.

Speaking to The Telegraph, she described a feeling she had not consciously understood at the time.

“Maybe it was a vibe that I subconsciously got… something’s not right about a person, and you don’t actively register it. But your body tells you when something’s off,” she said.

Her comments come as Philippine authorities investigate allegations against Thomas. He denies possessing child sexual abuse material. In an interview with the Mail on Sunday, he also said he has “never had sex with anyone under the age of 18”.

Noelle is Meghan Markle’s niece. Her interview also addressed the letter discussed in Meghan’s statement about allegations against her father.

Thomas Markle has denied allegations against him (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Allegations against Thomas Markle

According to the BBC, the letter was written by Noelle’s late grandmother, Roslyn Loveless, Thomas’ former wife.

In her October 23 statement, the Duchess of Sussex said she had received the letter in 2018. It detailed allegations against her father and had originally been sent to the Metropolitan Police and Specialist Protection.

Scotland Yard later confirmed that the letter was received by the Metropolitan Police in 2019. In response to this development, a spokesman for the duchess said “any discrepancy of a few months” was “an understandable consequence of that passage of time”.

Roslyn died in 2024. She and Thomas were married from 1964 to 1975.

Meghan Markle released a statement to address the allegations against her father (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Thomas Markle Jr reported alleged discovery

The latest allegations became public on October 22 after Thomas Markle Jr alerted authorities in the Philippines. He alleged that he had discovered child sexual abuse material inside his father’s Cebu home.

According to The Sun, Thomas Jr told friends the alleged discovery had left him shaken. He reportedly said he had realised he needed to report his father.

Noelle’s interview appeared in The Telegraph on October 27, five days after the allegations became public.

Read more: Meghan Markle announces Junior MasterChef Australia role amid ‘distressing’ allegations against her father Thomas

“It doesn’t surprise me,” she told the newspaper of the allegations.

Her mother, Samantha Markle, has publicly defended father Thomas following the allegations.

Thomas Sr has also spoken out about the allegations against him. Speaking to the Daily Mail on October 23, he rejected his son’s account. He said: “I’m shocked, I’m hurt and I’m very upset that my son is making these accusations against me. I could never do what I’m being accused of. It’s the worst thing anyone could accuse me of.”

He added: “It’s just a bunch of lies. It’s sick. I have no idea why Tom is trying to destroy me with these lies.”

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