Piers Morgan under fire as he questions Meghan Markle’s decision not to go public with child sex abuse images allegations against her father

Piers Morgan has faced criticism after questioning why Meghan Markle had not publicly disclosed allegations involving her father.

Several X users challenged the broadcaster’s comments, arguing that responsibility should not rest with the Duchess of Sussex.

One commenter wrote: “Yet you still find a way to blame her.”

Others questioned whether speaking publicly could have interfered with an investigation.

The dispute follows reports of a Philippine investigation into Thomas Markle over alleged possession of child sexual abuse images. Thomas denies the accusations. His denial was reported by the Daily Mail.

His son, Thomas Markle Jr., reportedly contacted authorities after discovering alleged material at his father’s former home in Cebu.

Thomas Markle has denied the allegations (Credit: Splash News)

Meghan Markle explains 2018 warning

Meghan said a letter containing allegations about her father was shared with her in 2018.

She said the letter went to the Metropolitan Police and its Royalty and Specialist Protection division. She had received assurances that the allegations were being investigated, she added.

The duchess did not disclose further details about the claims described in that letter.

She explained that the information had contributed to her decision to distance herself from her father. She also said keeping him away from her and Prince Harry’s children had been intended to protect them.

Meghan added: “I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families.”

Her statement described distress over the latest news and expressed concern for any children who might have been harmed. She said she hoped justice would be served, with children’s safety remaining the priority.

Piers has been slammed (Credit: Piers Morgan Uncensored / YouTube)

Piers Morgan questions Meghan Markle’s silence

On X, Piers had questioned why Thomas had not been arrested if Meghan had been alerted in 2018.

“This Thomas Markle story is shocking, and if guilty, he must face full force of the law. But it raises a lot of questions. If police alerted Meghan in 2018 to allegations so serious she ended all contact, why was he not arrested? And why did she not go public to protect others?” he wrote.

His followers took to the comment section to slam him.

“So you’re still blaming her even though that the letter was sent to Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection she was given assurances that the allegations were being investigated?” one said.

“It’s clear she couldn’t say anything because he was under investigation,” another wrote.

“Sometimes in life, you have to accept you made a mistake and were wrong. Yet you still find a way to blame her,” a third commented.

Read more: Thomas Markle Jr lashes out at his dad amid child abuse images allegations: ‘It is incredible that he is still in denial’

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