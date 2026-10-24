Thomas Markle Jr lashes out at his dad amid child abuse images allegations: ‘It is incredible that he is still in denial’

Thomas Markle Jnr has challenged his father’s denial of allegations involving child sexual abuse images.

Speaking to The Sun, Meghan Markle’s half-brother said he had handed material to police in the Philippines.

His father, Thomas Markle Snr, denies possessing any such images and has accused his son of lying.

He told the newspaper: “I could never do what I’m being accused of. It’s the worst thing anyone could accuse me of.”

Meghan’s half-brother has hit out at his father (Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

Thomas Markle Jnr challenges father’s denial

Thomas Jnr told The Sun: “It’s incredible that he is still in denial. I’m sure the huge piles of ­evidence I’ve taken to the police today will reveal the truth once the police experts examine it.”

He said he had discovered the material after his father left the Philippines for medical treatment in the US. Thomas Jnr, 60, had cared for his father for four years, the newspaper reported.

The younger Thomas said he packed four boxes of images into his car before taking them to police. He described spending nine-and-a-half hours overseeing the handover.

The Sun reported that the alleged discovery involved hundreds, potentially thousands, of images.

Thomas Jnr also rejected any suggestion that the material belonged to him. He challenged his father to explain how it came to be there if it was not his.

He said he wanted specialists to examine the material and establish who had downloaded and viewed it. Thomas Jnr said he would co-operate with investigators.

“I’m hoping that my father ends up in court either here, or most likely, back home in the US to face justice,” he said.

Thomas Markle denies all allegations (Credit: Splash News)

Thomas Markle Snr’s denial and reported FBI contact

Meanwhile, Thomas Markle Snr is in a Florida rehabilitation centre, according to The Sun.

The 82-year-old is learning to walk with a prosthetic limb after his left leg was amputated last December.

“I’m shocked. I’m hurt, and I’m very upset that my son is making these accusations against me. I could never do what I’m being accused of. It’s the worst thing ­anyone could accuse me of. This is [bleep] It’s just a bunch of lies. It’s sick. I have no idea why Tom is ­trying to destroy me with these lies,” he told the publication.

The Sun reported that Thomas Jnr had also contacted FBI investigators about the allegations. The newspaper said they were expected to launch their own investigation.

A source in Cebu told the newspaper an FBI agent had requested contact details for investigators in the Philippines.

The newspaper said officers from the Philippines Women and Children’s Protection Centre Task Force declined to comment.

Thomas Snr denies possessing any child sexual abuse images.

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