Prince Harry has revealed his family’s move back to Britain was a last-minute decision.

He gave his first interview since the move to GQ.

Harry and Meghan Markle returned to Britain with Archie and Lilibet in August. It’s believed to be for an extended period, rather than a permanent move.

The Duke of Sussex said the couple had considered returning, but acted when the circumstances came together. Harry contrasted their experience with the lengthy preparation people might expect before relocating internationally.

“For us, it was very short,” he said.

When asked why he moved back to the UK, Harry said: “Opportunities for the family. Being able to put the kids in a British school has meant a lot to me. I didn’t know how important it was to me.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved back to the UK in August (Credit: Zak Hussein)

Prince Harry shares Archie and Lilibet’s school experience in UK

The duke wanted his children to experience some of the positive aspects of growing up in Britain. Having his whole family there made him think seriously about taking the opportunity, he explained.

British schools were among the opportunities he highlighted for the family. He had expected that schooling in Britain might be something they would try at some point. However, he admitted he had not realised how much that mattered to him.

Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, had been attending school for two weeks when the interview was filmed in September.

Harry offered an upbeat assessment of their experience so far. He said: “They’re loving it, and it’s just giving them a whole different experience.”

Harry admits he wants reconciliation with royal family

Elsewhere in the interview, Harry also expressed a desire to reconcile with his family. It comes after years of tell-all interviews and his memoir Spare, which contained damning allegations about his family.

Speaking to GQ, Harry said: “And some people don’t want it to work out – I want it to work out.”

After the interview was published, a spokesperson for Harry insisted he wasn’t taking a swipe at his brother Prince William with his comments about the rift.

They said: “It was absolutely not intended as a swipe at his brother or any other member of his family. The comment was made in a general context and was not directed at his family in any way.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

Prince Harry’s return followed six years in California

The Sussexes spent six years in Montecito, California, after stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

Their plans to establish a private British base for an extended stay emerged in August. They were also keeping their properties in California and Portugal.

Read more: Meghan Markle stuns fans with ‘glowing’ appearance as she and Prince Harry visit Nottingham

Before the relocation, the family had visited Britain during the summer. That trip included a reunion with King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House.

For Archie and Lilibet, it was their first in-person meeting with their grandfather in four years.

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