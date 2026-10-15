Meghan Markle stuns fans with ‘glowing’ appearance as she and Prince Harry visit Nottingham

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Nottingham on Thursday for their first joint appearance since moving back to the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemed happy to be back in Britain as Meghan declared to well-wishers: “It’s great to be back.”

The couple were seen greeting well-wishers who had gathered as they made their way inside the Community Recording Studio.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were in Nottingham on Thursday (Credit: Stephen Crawshaw / SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle stuns fans with ‘glowing’ appearance in Nottingham

Royal fans were stunned by Meghan’s appearance, with many saying she was “glowing”.

One person said on X: “Princess Meghan looking so happy and glowing and Prince Harry looking so proud of her. Look at the love they are getting.”

Another wrote: “Meghan is glowing, awwww and Harry’s love shines through.”

Someone else added: “Meghan Duchess of Sussex absolutely glowing. They arrived in Nottingham in such a great welcome. So many people. I just love it. I’m so glad for her.”

Royal fans said the Duchess of Sussex looked “glowing” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William and Kate’s busy schedule away from Harry and Meghan

It comes after a royal expert said Harry’s brother Prince William and his wife Kate reportedly do not see their public work as a competition with the Sussexes.

Royal biographer Russell Myers offered that assessment to Vanity Fair.

For William and Kate, recent weeks have brought a busy run of engagements, including red-carpet appearances.

A source said the increase in shared outings was deliberate: “It’s no coincidence that William and Catherine are doing more together.”

Russell, author of William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, also discussed the personal significance of those joint appearances.

Myers rejected the suggestion that Harry and Meghan’s activities were setting William and Kate’s agenda. He told Vanity Fair: “They don’t see life as a competition with the Sussexes. The Sussexes are here doing their thing. William and Catherine are doing what’s in front of them and focusing on what they care about.”

Russell, author of William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, also discussed the personal significance of those joint appearances.

He linked the change to a period when Kate and the king faced health problems. During that time, he said, William and Kate had supported each other away from public life.

What they had missed, he suggested, was being able to offer that support publicly during engagements.

Prince William and Kate are not competing with the Sussexes, claims royal expert (Credit: Shutterstock/POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan visit Nottingham

Harry and Meghan’s Nottingham visit is their first joint engagement since moving back to the UK in August.

Nottingham also has a connection to an earlier chapter of their relationship. Crowds welcomed the couple to the city’s Lace Market in December 2017.

Read more: Prince Harry reveals adorable photo of Archie and Lilibet that ‘fills his heart’

The Sunday Times reported their enthusiasm for the forthcoming visit: “They are looking forward to getting back out there, into the community, together.”

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales is expected to travel to India for the sixth Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai later this year. However, Kensington Palace has not yet officially confirmed the visit.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.