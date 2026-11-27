Princess Kate has become patron of The Christie and The Christie Charity, supporting a cancer centre that helps more than 64,000 people each year, ahead of her new documentary Heal.

Kensington Palace announced the Princess of Wales’ appointment on Friday, November 27. The news comes ahead of her documentary Heal.

The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer in 2024 and she underwent treatment that year. She announced she was in remission last January.

The Christie is one of Europe’s leading cancer centres. Its charity helps provide support for the emotional, psychological and physical challenges facing patients and their families.

The Princess of Wales has become patron of The Christie, a cancer centre (Credit: Zak Hussein)

Princess Kate’s new patronage highlights care beyond treatment

The support available includes a wellbeing garden and an art room, as well as complementary therapies. These services sit alongside clinical treatment.

There is dedicated support for teenagers and young adults with cancer, too. The hospital’s approach encompasses people living with cancer and those navigating life beyond it.

The princess visited The Christie’s Withington site in June 2026, meeting patients, relatives and staff. She learned about the wider care available to patients and their loved ones.

Reflecting on that visit, Kate said: “During my visit to The Christie NHS Foundation Trust, I saw first-hand how exceptional care extends beyond treatment alone.”

She also spoke about the role of compassion and relationships when someone is seriously ill. Those around a patient can help sustain hope and resilience, she said.

Kate said she was “delighted” to accept the patronage. She looked forward to supporting the people whose work helps patients and families each day.

She said in a post on social media: “The Christie’s commitment to caring for the whole person, alongside its world-leading clinical expertise, makes it an extraordinary place. I am delighted to become Patron and look forward to supporting the remarkable people who make such a difference to the lives of patients and their families every day.”

Roger Spencer, The Christie’s chief executive, also welcomed Kate’s new role.

He said: “The care we deliver is centred on the individual, not just their cancer.”

Roger said her interest had inspired patients and staff. He looked forward to working with her to highlight the care provided by colleagues.

The Princess of Wales’ documentary, Heal, will premiere this weekend (Credit: YouTube / The Prince and Princess of Wales)

Princess Kate’s Christie visit features in Heal

The June visit will also feature in Heal, bringing the hospital’s work into the documentary.

The documentary follows Kate’s National Three Peaks Challenge and her reflections on her cancer experience.

Read more: Adorable four-word message Princess Kate whispered to son Prince George after Three Peaks challenge

The 30-minute film is a standalone documentary, rather than a series.

Money received through its distribution will go to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Heal will premiere on the BBC on Sunday, November 29.

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