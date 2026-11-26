Vanessa Feltz has revealed she feared losing her savings by going independent after her Channel 5 daytime show was axed.

The 64-year-old discussed funding At Home With Vanessa in an interview with The Sun, speaking on behalf of BetWright. The paper reported that her TV programme was cancelled with a year remaining on her contract.

Her move online put her in charge of more than just the conversations. It also meant putting her own money behind the production.

Vanessa was shocked when the show was cancelled (Credit: YouTube)

Vanessa Feltz opens up about financial fears after show axe

Vanessa Feltz made clear that spending her own earnings had brought the risks of running a show sharply into focus.

She said: “It’s my money, isn’t it? And that is a [bleep]ing enormous wake-up call, isn’t it?”

She worried about repeatedly funding a vanity project and watching the money she had earned throughout her career disappear.

Describing her worst-case scenario, Vanessa said: “And so I keep paying and paying until in the end I have to sell the house and sleep in a box and send the grandchildren up the chimney. So I’m scared that, you know, to have to do that.”

Her final Channel 5 programme aired on July 17, 2026, after the broadcaster announced that the show would be rested.

She subsequently launched At Home With Vanessa, filmed at her house, in mid-August.

Vanessa has gone independent following show axe (Credit: YouTube)

At Home With Vanessa sponsors bring reassurance

Running the production herself has brought practical demands, too. As she explained, Vanessa now faces the bill when equipment breaks and must chase guests who fail to appear.

Her hesitation about business ownership also had roots closer to home. Watching her father, Norman, navigate problems in his underwear business had previously put her off following that path.

There is now some financial reassurance as brands have “backed the programme” through sponsorship.

Vanessa said that commercial support helped her “sleep better”. She linked the interest to understanding her audience and responding to the subjects viewers wanted to watch.

Editorial freedom matters to her as well. She explained that she would rather make “light-hearted conversation” than tackle divisive politics, favouring everyday talking points over culture-war debates.

Read more: Vanessa Feltz explains how she’s achieved her weight loss after having a ‘massive lifelong problem’

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