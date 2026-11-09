Vanessa Feltz has credited her 2019 gastric bypass surgery for her weight loss, rather than suddenly preferring healthier food.

The 64-year-old told the Daily Mail that walking and time with her four grandchildren keep her active too.

She was speaking as part of an AXA UK campaign about friendships between different generations.

Vanessa Feltz has opened up about her weight loss (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Vanessa Feltz explains her weight loss

According to the paper, Vanessa paid for the bypass operation herself. Vanessa underwent the surgery after suffering complications from a gastric band that she had fitted in 2010.

In the new interview, Vanessa was frank about her appetite for favourite treats.

She told the paper: “I still prefer chocolate mousse. It’s just I had a gastric bypass, so that’s the reason why I’m slimmer than I was.”

She also does a little resistance exercise, having heard about its importance for muscles as she gets older.

Vanessa added: “I had a massive lifelong weight problem as everybody knows, but my timing really stank because in 2019 I had a very expensive gastric bypass which I paid for. If I just hung in and hung in, I could have just got the [bleep] fat jabs like everybody else… I’m the idiot that spent all that dosh on a gastric bypass.”

Vanessa Feltz’s earlier reflections on surgery

Vanessa has spoken openly about her experiences with weight and surgery before.

In May 2026, she said she weighed 9st 7lb and wore a size 10.

She also discussed decades of yo-yo dieting and her experiences of fat-shaming. Her account included a gastric band procedure that went wrong and required expensive corrective surgery.

In March 2025, Vanessa had discussed her regret over the cost of surgery. Although pleased with her weight loss, she wished weight-loss injections had been available earlier, believing they offered a cheaper alternative.

She also reflected then on changes in how people treated her after losing weight, including unwelcome comments from men.

Vanessa Feltz pictured in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Vanessa Feltz wows her fans with slimmed-down look

Vanessa recently showed off her slimmer figure on Instagram, leaving her followers stunned.

In a video, Vanessa wore a burgundy dress that featured buttons down the front and three-quarter sleeves.

She paired the dress with tights and boots. Her fans were stunned by Vanessa’s look, with many gushing over her figure.

Read more: Vanessa Feltz reveals ‘revolting’ sexual remark Russell Brand made about her and her two daughters

One person commented: “Vanessa you look stunning, especially in that dress.”

Another wrote: “You look amazing, Vanessa.”

Someone else said: “Wow, love your dress. You look fabulous Vanessa.”

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