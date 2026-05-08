‘Slim’ Vanessa Feltz reveals her dress size and exact weight after years of yo-yo dieting: ‘There isn’t much left of me!’

Vanessa Feltz has revealed her weight after years of yo-yo dieting and “three and a half decades of being fat-shamed”.

64-year-old Vanessa, who is currently single after her split from love rat Ben Ofoedu, said that the fat-shaming got so bad, even her mum was doing it at one point.

Vanessa Feltz has shared how much she currently weighs in a new column (Credit: Splash News)

Vanessa Feltz on 35 years of being ‘shamed’ over her weight

Writing in the Mail, Vanessa explained that she’s now a size 10 and a “remnant of my former self”.

She added: “I may be slightly saggy, baggy and lightly dappled with flurries of cellulite, but it’s not a big deal because I’m not a big deal. There isn’t much left of me.”

In the piece, Vanessa detailed 35 years of fat-shaming. She shared that her mum even told her she was “huge” once, when she returned home from uni. Vanessa said she told her “I might as well bounce you in like a giant beach ball”. She was a size 12 at the time.

Even her mum chimed in with comments about her weight (Credit: James Curley/Shutterstock)

Vanessa Feltz on weight-loss surgery, and wishing she’d had access to the jabs

The journalist and host of Channel 5’s Vanessa has been candid about her struggles with her weight over the years.

She became a “whiz” at losing weight, but said yo-yo dieting was “exhausting”. As well as that, losing the weight became “tougher” every time.

In 2010, she had a gastric band. However, it went disastrously wrong, embedding itself into her liver. A bariatric surgeon told her she would get “fatter and fatter” if she didn’t remove the band and have a gastric bypass. So she paid £18k to have both procedures done at once.

Vanessa said if she’d have waited a few years, she’d have been ‘jabbing herself merrily’ with a weight-loss jab, her “guts intact as nature intended and my money still in the bank”.

Vanessa said she’s enjoying being slim, and knows who her real friends are (Credit: Splash News)

‘For heaven’s sake, don’t lose any more’

Sharing her weight now, Vanessa revealed that she weighs 9st 7lb.

She added: “I don’t lie awake tortured by fear of diabetes or any other weight-related diseases. I have a wiggle in my walk. I like being slim.”

However, she added: “Some slim friends don’t seem to like it much. They’re the ones who bark: ‘You’re disappearing. You look ill. It’s not attractive. For heaven’s sake, don’t lose any more.'”

Concluding, Vanessa said sadly that she’s unsure now if they’re really her real friends.

Read more: Vanessa Feltz ‘nuked with a laser’ after being rushed to hospital for emergency surgery

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