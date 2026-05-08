Josie Gibson’s heartbreak over ’sudden and unexpected’ death of her cousin aged 2

Josie Gibson has revealed her heartbreak a year since her baby cousin’s death, admitting her family “still do not have answers”.

This week, This Morning host Josie shared a video to her Instagram to help promote a fundraiser for bereaved families. And the cause is dear to Josie’s heart.

In 2025, her two-year-old cousin Rosie sadly died ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’ – with Rosie’s mum now revealing that her passing has “rippled across our family and the wider community”.

Josie shared an emotional post to Instagram (Credit: ED / ITV)

Josie Gibson’s cousin’s tragic death

On Friday (May 8) Josie uploaded an Instagram video that featured her cousin Lori. In the video, Lori addressed Josie’s followers and told them Josie had “very kindly” offered her to do a mini social media takeover. This is to help promote one of the fundraisers that a member of their family is undertaking.

Lori then said: “So last May 11th my daughter Rosie was two and a half. She was put to sleep completely well and healthy and just didn’t make it through to the next day.

“Since that day it’s been a devastating loss which has rippled across our family and the wider community.”

Lori went on to gush over Josie and praised her for her support. She said: “Josie’s been phenomenal, emotionally, finally and the voice notes she sends me just pick me up every single time.”

She then said: “But now we need your help even if you can spare just one pound or share this post. Please consider donating to help raise funds for the sudden unexpected death in childhood.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josie Gibson (@josiegibson85)

‘Our family still do not have answers’

In the caption, Josie wrote: “This is My cousin Lori Loo…. Rosie passed away overnight unexpectedly May 12th 2025, our family still do not have answers and may never get them…

“As tragic as this is, there are so many families out there experiencing the sudden loss of their children way too often. Our family is fundraising for @sudcuk who support families like us who are living the nightmare of losing a child- without them Lori, Ash and Emmi would be lost.

“Please consider sharing this post or donating yourselves, as even £1 will help us increase the pot going to SUDC UK.

“If you’re at the Bristol half marathon Sunday give Cydney a cheer. On behalf of bereaved families out there Lori and the family is so grateful for your help with this!”

Read more: Josie Gibson ‘feels dreadful’ as she makes heartbreaking confession about son Reggie

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