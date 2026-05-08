‘Are you taking care of yourself?’: Loose Women star Kaye Adams sparks concerns among worried fans over her ‘very, very slender’ figure

Loose Women anchor Kaye Adam has sparked concern among worried fans after showing off her “very, very slender” figure in a new picture.

Kaye, 63, posed for the shot backstage at ITV studios before filming an episode of the lunchtime show.

Standing in a stairwell, Kaye turned to the side as she showed off her bright pink, linen shirt dress.

Kaye Adams has sparked concern over her ‘very, very slender’ figure (Credit: ITV)

Kaye had matched her lipstick to her frock and completed her look with a nude pair of court shoes.

Sharing some shots on Instagram, Kaye told her followers: “Forgot to post these yesterday!

“Dress @karen_millen! Tune in at 12:30 for more @loosewomen fun!”

But fans are worried Kaye looks too tiny.

It comes after she admitted to having a “brutal” start to the year, adding that she needs to ‘get her eating back on track’.

Kaye Adam sparks concerns over ‘slender’ figure

Kaye was met with a slew of comments about how lovely she looked.

However, one fan remarked: “You look much slimmer.”

Another added: “Looking very trim Kaye, gorgeous dress.”

A third said: “That shade of pink is lovely, Kaye. You’ve got very very slender. Hope you are taking care of yourself.”

And someone else wrote: “Hope you don’t mind me asking…have you lost weight? You looked great before as well.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaye Adams (@kayeadamsofficial)

In comparison, others thought Kaye looked just perfect in her pretty pink frock.

“You look amazing!” a fan said.

Kaye was also told she is “looking fabulous”, with one follower adding: “Very flattering indeed.”

ED! has contacted Kaye’s rep for comment.

Kaye’s Loose Women return after ‘brutal’ few months

Kaye has just returned to Loose Women after the show was hit by ITV’s recent ‘bloodbath’ cuts.

The programme is now only airing for 30 weeks in total across the year. The new ‘seasonal’ schedule means it went off air in early March and only returned two weeks ago.

It will have been a welcome relief for Kaye to be back in the hot seat following a difficult start to the year. Kaye was axed from her BBC radio show following ‘misconduct’ complaints.

The Scottish star has had a ‘brutal’ few months (Credit: YouTube)

Kaye is accused of ‘throwing a pen at a colleague’, along with using an “abhorrent swear word” at another more than a decade ago.

Kaye strenuously denies the allegations.

Breaking her silence over the claims, Kaye recently admitted on her How To Be 60 podcast: “It’s difficult, isn’t it? You know what I mean.

“It’s been a brutal five months there is no doubt about it. And, you know, it’s hard, isn’t it?”

She added: “This is a time to process things, try and get my life back on track, try and get my mental health back on track.

“I need to try and get my eating back on track and my sleeping. Just my life back on track.”

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