James Buckley’s wife, Clair Buckley, was taken to hospital by ambulance after she found herself too weak to move or get into a car.

James called 999 after returning home and seeing how unwell she had become. Clair was treated with fluids at hospital and felt much better when the couple later discussed the frightening episode on their podcast, The Buckleys.

Clair opened up about the incident (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

James Buckley’s wife opens up on hospital dash

Clair told listeners: “I got taken in and just got pumped full of fluids. There you go.”

The actress and podcaster, who appears on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside The Inbetweeners star James, explained that she had suffered from a virus.

She said: “So basically it was some sort of virus that I had had, but it was slowly sort of chipping away at me and I was getting more and more dehydrated, and I didn’t even really know.”

The Inbetweeners star admitted he felt “bad” (Credit: Ash Knotek/Shutterstock)

James Buckley admits feeling “bad”

James was away working as Clair’s condition deteriorated. He admitted feeling “a little bit bad” that he had not initially been there, recalling how she had told him over the phone that she was seriously unwell.

When he returned, it became clear that Clair needed urgent help. James said on the podcast: “Because you couldn’t move, you couldn’t get in the car and stuff. You were so weak.”

The pair joked about the ordeal while sharing the update, with James suggesting Clair’s description of her hospital treatment could become the podcast episode’s title.

James and Clair married in 2012. They share two sons, Harrison and Jude.

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