Mel C has revealed she had a “little chat” with Geri Halliwell-Horner after her Spice Girls bandmate wore white to her wedding celebration.

The singer recently celebrated her marriage to model Chris Dingwall at The Country House Cumbria in the Lake District. Geri joined Emma Bunton and Mel B at the occasion, while Victoria Beckham was unable to attend.

Speaking on Australian radio station KIIS 1065, Mel explained that she had gently teased Geri about her choice of outfit.

She said: “I did have a little chat with Geri because it is her favourite colour. She wears it every day. But she had a beautiful floral dress on and it was white white… I did have a little giggle with her about that.”

Mel C got married recently (Credit: Alan West/Hogan Media/Shutterstock)

Why Victoria Beckham missed Mel C’s wedding

Mel also addressed Victoria’s absence from the celebration. Victoria had designed Mel’s ivory wedding gown but was in New York with husband David Beckham for the World Cup final.

Addressing speculation about Victoria’s absence, Mel said: “Victoria was very disappointed to not be there. She was with David in New York and it was the football final.”

She explained that David had commitments as a FIFA ambassador and said Victoria had been messaging her on the wedding day. Mel also said the pair had caught up in Ibiza, adding that updates and pictures had been sent to Victoria during the celebration.

Geri was at the wedding (Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Mel C’s Spice Girls wedding touches

Although the full group could not be together, Mel made sure the Spice Girls were still a big part of the occasion.

Several of the band’s songs appeared on the playlist, while Mel walked back up the aisle to a rendition of 2 Become 1.

Photos shared by Vogue also showed Mel’s Victoria Beckham-designed gown, which featured an open back and a simple silhouette. The words “Sydney” and “7.6.2026” were embroidered in blue inside, marking the couple’s earlier legal ceremony in Australia and providing Mel’s “something blue”.

Mel and Chris reportedly met through the dating app Raya in 2023, before having their first date in Australia.

Read more: Mel C is ‘Bridal Spice’ as she shows off her abs in wedding tracksuit

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