‘Sad reason’ Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham have ‘changed their wedding anniversary date’

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz marked the first anniversary of their second wedding ceremony with matching social media tributes this week.

The couple chose to celebrate their August 2025 vow renewal, despite their original wedding taking place in April 2022. The move has attracted attention as Brooklyn’s rift with parents David and Victoria Beckham continues.

Sources have claimed the pair now intend to treat the August ceremony as the wedding date they celebrate publicly.

Brooklyn and Nicola celebrated their wedding anniversary this week (Credit: CraSH/Shutterstock)

Brooklyn Beckham promises to ‘always protect’ Nicola Peltz

This week, Nicola shared a photograph of the couple kissing as she paid tribute to her husband.

She wrote: “Happy anniversary, my love. You make life so beautiful. Thank you for being the most amazing husband I could ever dream of.”

Brooklyn posted his own message, writing: “Happy anniversary, Nicola. I can’t tell you how much I love you.

“You are my absolute princess, and I promise to always protect you.”

Their second ceremony was reportedly a much smaller occasion attended by close friends and Nicola’s family. Members of Brooklyn’s family were not invited.

A source told The Sun that the couple’s first wedding is “not an occasion they look back on fondly” and alleged Nicola was left in tears during the event.

By contrast, the insider claimed the vow renewal holds happier memories for the pair, leading them to choose its anniversary for their public celebrations.

The couple originally tied the knot in 2022 (Credit: Linnea Stephan/BFA.com/Shutterstock)

First wedding remains at centre of family row

Earlier this year, Brooklyn discussed the 2022 wedding in a lengthy social media statement about his estrangement from his family.

He described the day as an “embarrassment” and claimed he had “never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated” after Victoria allegedly took over a first dance planned for him and Nicola.

Brooklyn alleged: “My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song.

“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

He said the couple had renewed their vows so they could replace those associations with memories that brought them “joy and happiness”.

The recent anniversary posts have prompted claims of a pointed gesture in the family dispute, although a source close to Brooklyn and Nicola denied that was their intention.

The source then told The Sun: “They don’t think it feels pointed, it’s just honest.”

ED! has contacted representatives for Brooklyn and Nicola for comment.

Read more: Brooklyn Beckham ‘cut his family off months before wedding to Nicola Peltz’

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