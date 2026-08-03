Brooklyn Beckham ‘cut his family off months before wedding to Nicola Peltz’

Brooklyn Beckham reportedly cut contact with his family for three months before marrying Nicola Peltz in 2022.

The new claim suggests tensions within the Beckham family had been simmering long before their dispute became public.

The estrangement has since fuelled intense scrutiny of everything from the couple’s wedding to Victoria Beckham’s family-focused social media updates.

According to the Daily Mail, the three-month break took place during the run-up to Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding.

Brooklyn reportedly cut ties with his family three months before marrying Nicola (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tensions allegedly began before the wedding

Sources described as being close to Brooklyn reportedly claimed that pressure within the family had already become difficult for him by 2022.

“It was intolerable for Brooklyn. He tried, but nothing was enough. You have to be an indentured servant. You can’t do 75 per cent of what is asked, you have to be all in,” one source claimed. “And yet still the Beckhams smiled for the cameras there, and posted adoring posts on social media after the event.”

They added: “He wanted to speak because it had become completely inauthentic and all for social media. The posts for birthdays when you haven’t spoken in months which say ‘Mum and Dad love you’ − he found weird and they gave him anxiety.”

Brooklyn later aired his grievances in an Instagram statement in January 2026. He accused David and Victoria Beckham of placing “Brand Beckham” ahead of their personal relationships.

David and Victoria have not publicly addressed the dispute with their eldest son, according to the report. The latest claims about the earlier three-month split have not been independently verified.

ED! has contacted Brooklyn’s reps for comment.

Brooklyn Beckham made allegations about Victoria at his wedding to Nicola Peltz

The dispute over Victoria Beckham’s role in the wedding dance became one of the most contentious parts of the fallout.

Brooklyn alleged that his mother “hijacked” what was meant to be his first dance with Nicola. He also accused Victoria of dancing inappropriately with him in front of the wedding guests, claiming the incident left Nicola in tears.

It was separately alleged that Victoria withdrew from making Nicola’s wedding dress at short notice, leaving the bride to find another gown.

The Daily Star report also cited a source who claimed Brooklyn had previously sent his family a letter asking for future correspondence to be handled through lawyers. According to that account, he wanted any attempt to repair the relationship to happen privately rather than through public posts.

David and Victoria remain silent

Neither David nor Victoria has issued a public response to Brooklyn’s allegations, the report said. The Daily Star stated that it had approached Brooklyn’s representatives for comment.

With the family remaining publicly divided, the latest account indicates that the breakdown may have started years before Brooklyn spoke out about it himself.

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