The Wanted’s Jay McGuiness and Love Island’s Shakira Khan among Celebrity MasterChef 2026 contestants

Celebrity MasterChef is back for another series and the BBC has revealed the first five famous faces hoping to cook up a storm.

A fresh batch of celebrities will battle it out in the famous kitchen as they try to impress the show’s new judging line up.

The first contestants taking part in Heat 1 have now been confirmed.

Here’s everything you need to know, including who’s taking part and when the new series is expected to begin.

Comedian Joe Pasquale is taking part in Celebrity MasterChef 2026 (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity MasterChef 2026 contestants: Joe Pasquale

Comedy favourite Joe Pasquale is among the first celebrities entering the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen this year.

Best known for his distinctive high pitched voice, Joe has enjoyed a long career in comedy, television and theatre.

The 64-year-old also won I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! in 2004. Now, he has his sights set on another TV title.

Joe admitted he could not resist signing up.

“I’m a huge fan of the show,” he said.

“I love a good challenge. I don’t like to be in shallow water. I love the deep end. And I love the adrenaline that goes with pushing yourself out of your comfort zone.”

Jay McGuiness is the third Wanted band member to take part in MasterChef (Credit: BBC)

Jay McGuiness heads into the MasterChef kitchen

Jay McGuiness is also hoping to impress when Heat 1 gets underway.

The 36-year -old singer found fame with The Wanted before lifting the Glitterball Trophy on Strictly Come Dancing in 2015.

Jay follows fellow bandmates Max George and the late Tom Parker into the MasterChef kitchen.

He said: “My bandmates Tom and Max had a great time on the show, and I was so impressed watching them!

“I like challenges and learning new things. What’s the worst that could happen?”

Jason Mohammed loves to cook (Credit: BBC)

Jason Mohammad joins Celebrity MasterChef 2026

Presenter Jason Mohammad will also be putting his cooking skills to the test.

The 52-year-old broadcaster is best known for presenting BBC Wales Today. He has also fronted coverage of several Olympic Games and Commonwealth Games for the BBC.

Jason revealed the meal he enjoys making when entertaining family and friends.

“To impress guests, I would cook minced lamb kebabs with chilli and salt, coriander chicken curry with basmati rice and then a chocolate torte with ice cream,” he said.

It certainly sounds like a menu worth trying.

Emily Campbell is swapping the wrestling ring for the kitchen (Credit: BBC)

Emily Campbell signs up

Olympic weightlifter Emily Campbell is swapping sport for cooking as she joins the line-up.

The 32-year-old won silver at Tokyo 2020 before adding bronze at Paris 2024.

Emily already counts herself as a huge MasterChef fan and says cooking is a big part of her daily life.

“I cook as two people, Emily the Athlete, and Emily the person. While I’m training, I have to consume 3,500 calories daily to stay fuelled,” she said.

“I find it much easier being the chef for multiple people, not just one. I’m usually the chef on training camps for my athlete friends.”

Love Island star Shakira Khan has been having cookery lessons from her dad (Credit: BBC)

Shakira Khan takes on Celebrity MasterChef

Representing the Love Island stars is Shakira Khan, who appeared in series 12 of the ITV2 dating show last summer.

The 23-year-old has since become co-host of Love Island companion vodcast The Debrief.

Shakira described herself as a “simple cook” but hopes to impress with some “sick dishes”.

“My dad is an amazing family cook. He has been tutoring me ahead of the competition, whereas my mum would burn fish fingers,” she said.

“I learnt about Pakistani heritage from my dad. We ended up fusing cuisines and creating dishes like Keema Spaghetti Bolognese or curried beans on toast.”

Who are the Celebrity MasterChef 2026 judges?

The judging panel has changed again for the new series.

Grace Dent returns to the programme and will be joined by newcomer Giorgio Locatelli following John Torode’s departure.

Giorgio already judges the Italian version of MasterChef, making him a familiar face to the format.

When does Celebrity MasterChef 2026 start?

The BBC has not yet announced an official launch date for Celebrity MasterChef 2026.

Last year’s series began in November, although this year’s run is expected to arrive sooner.

For now, the broadcaster has only confirmed the show is “coming soon” to BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

That means fans should not have too long to wait before the famous kitchen opens its doors once again. Can’t wait!

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