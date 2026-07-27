Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright silence marriage struggle rumours with loved-up selfie on rare date night

Michelle Keegan shared a cosy Instagram selfie with husband Mark Wright following rumours he is struggling with his wife’s ongoing success.

The actress and TV personality, both 39, looked relaxed and happy in the snap. They tied the knot in 2015 and rarely share intimate moments online.

Last March, the pair started a family, welcoming daughter Palma, one.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright relationship timeline Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright began dating in 2012.

The couple announced their engagement in 2013.

They married in May 2015.

Both have generally kept their relationship private on social media, with occasional shared photos and family updates.

In 2025, Mark shared a video update about their daughter Palma walking.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright squash marriage struggle rumours

In the pic shared to Michelle’s Instagram Story, Michelle wore a simple white top and styled her dark hair in loose waves. Mark chose a grey T-shirt for the outing.

She kept the caption playful and affectionate. Michelle wrote: “Can we go again next weekend @wrighty?”

Michelle and Mark shared a selfie during their date (Credit: Instagram Story)

The married couple was all smiles as Michelle shared the update with her huge 7 million followers.

However, just last month, headlines suggested there could be troubles behind the scenes…

‘There could be some tension bubbling away under the surface’

According to sources at Heat, Mark Wright is struggling with Michelle’s ongoing huge success. Her acting career continues to thrive; meanwhile, Mark is allegedly said to feel like he’s “been eclipsed” by his superstar other half.

The source claimed that former TOWIE star Mark is keen to work with his wife Michelle on a new project. This particular role will put them on the TV screen together.

“On paper, Mark and Michelle are a dream pairing. They’re both hugely successful, they’ve got massive fanbases and TV execs feel that viewers would love to see more of them as a couple. There have been countless conversations about possible projects – from co-hosting shows to glossy lifestyle series and a fly-on-the-wall documentary,” they alleged.

“Mark is definitely the one who gets excited by those ideas. He thinks people would enjoy seeing more of what they’re like at home and he’d jump at the chance if the right project came along.”

The source noted that there are moments where Mark “can’t help feeling envious of how in-demand she is”.

“Friends are worried there could be some tension bubbling away under the surface,” they added.