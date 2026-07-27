Strictly star Carlos Gu completely unrecognisable in major transformation: ‘Guess who!’

Strictly’s Carlos Gu left fans doing a double take after a jaw-dropping drag transformation for Asian Pride.

The Strictly Come Dancing pro looked almost unrecognisable in the striking new snaps. He wore dramatic make-up, a sky-high voluminous wig and a plunging black halterneck dress.

Carlos’ make-up artist Jessie O’Leary shared three photos of the dancer online. She said the glamorous makeover was created for Asian Pride.

Jessie captioned the post: “Guess Who @gkx_carlos for @asianprideuk.”

Strictly Carlos Gu had fans and co-stars asking the same thing

Carlos usually appears in full ballroom mode on the BBC show. This time, he swapped the dancefloor sparkle for a bold drag look that instantly got people talking.

Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer and Jowita Przystał quickly reacted in the comments, alongside a slew of fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessie O’Leary✨✨⚡️ (@jessieefromtheblock)

Amy gushed: “Incredible,” alongside several flame emojis before adding: “Proud of you always my Gu.”

Karen agreed, also commenting several flame emojis.

Meanwhile, Jowita praised: “I am obsessed with you!!!!!!”

Tons of fans also shared their amazement.

One penned: “Stunning Carlos.”

“This is amazing,” said another.

“OH MY GU,” added a third.

Carlos is known to have amazing fashion sense (Credit: Brett Cove/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

Why Carlos Gu’s makeover arrived at a very busy Strictly moment

The eye-catching post landed as fresh Strictly cast news made headlines. Carlos has survived the recent axings and will return for the next series.

Last week, Strictly also announced five new professional dancers. Aleksandra Isaeva, Cristian Priori, Lethabo Monametsi, Maddie Ingoldsby and Mark Karmalita will make their debut this autumn.

The show has also gone through major changes in recent months. Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe are replacing longtime presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman as hosts.

So far, producers have revealed eight celebrity contestants. They include Will Best, Jaime Winstone and Delta Goodrem.

The new era of Strictly is already taking shape

The incoming pros have already shared their excitement. Their comments offer a glimpse of the energy around the new series.

Aleksandra said: “I’ve been living and breathing dance for as long as I can remember, so joining the Strictly family is a true honour.”

She added: “The thought of learning from and sharing this experience with such extraordinary dancers, choreographers and the whole Strictly family still gives me goosebumps.”

She continued: “I can’t wait to pour my whole heart into every performance, inspire others and be inspired along the way!”

Cristian also said: “Saying yes to Strictly was an easy decision. Dance has always been my way of expressing myself, and I’m so excited to begin this new chapter.”

He added: “I’m ready to give my all, enjoy every moment of this amazing journey, and embrace everything it has to offer. Strictly is where passion, hard work and entertainment come together, so being part of it is a real privilege.”

For now, though, Strictly Carlos Gu has stolen the spotlight.

Read more: Frankie Bridge ‘spending a fortune’ as she admits she is still dissatisfied with new cosmetic work

What do you think of this story? Are you a fan of Frankie? Let us know your thoughts and leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!