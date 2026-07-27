‘No decency!’: Dermot O’Leary slammed by furious This Morning viewers as he ‘mumbles’ his way through Suzy Lamplugh segment

Dermot O’Leary has come under fire by angry This Morning fans after “mumbling” through a serious segment on the show.

The TV presenter was joined by co-host Alison Hammond on Monday’s episode as they looked back on the tragic murder of Suzy Lamplugh.

Estate agent Suzy, 25, disappeared after leaving her office in 1986 to meet a client and was never seen again.

Dermot O’Leary has been slammed for ‘mumbling’ in a segment about Suzy Lamplugh (Credit: ITV)

In 1993, she was presumed dead by police, yet no one has ever been charged with her murder.

Dermot and Alison brought the case back into the public eye as part of This Morning Unsolved, a new segment that will revisit unsolved crime cases over the summer.

Suzie’s sister Lizzie was in the studio, along with experts in the case.

But viewers were left horrified after Dermot repeatedly tripped over and mumbled his words, including while saying Suzie’s name.

This Morning fans slam Dermot O’Leary for ‘mumbling’

This Morning fans took to X to share their views on Monday’s episode of the ITV show. It came after Dermot first chatted to Suzy, before later speaking to Sergeant Michael Barley and criminologist David Wilson.

One wrote: “Can Dermot not have the decency to not mumble the name of the missing person.”

Another added: “Dermot too cool to formally actual words when he speaks? How is he even still on tv? Never mind radio.”

A third wrote “Is Dermot paid a fortune for us to be subjected to his mumbling for hours? Cannot warch him.”

And someone else added: “Has to be said @thismorning but although we love Dermot O’Leary, he does mumble and sound drunk when presenting. With all those years experience on TV and radio. Still cant speak clearly.”

Suzy’s sister Lizzie appeared on the show to coincide with the 40th anniversary of her disappearance (Credit: ITV)

What is This Morning Unsolved?

Before speaking to Suzy’s sister Lizzie, Alison explained This Morning’s new Unsolved segment.

She said: “Over the summer, we’re going to be exploring some of the UK’s most shocking unsolved crime cases with expert commentary, insights from those closest to the case and interviews with the beloved family members.”

Lizzie then went on to tell Alison and Dermot it would be her last interview about Suzie. She was 16 when her big sister vanished and tomorrow marks the 40th anniversary.

After sharing her memories of her big sister, Lizzie said: “We’ve obviously gone through grief as a family. But if there’s one message I want to say, it’s to always live life.

“Live life to the full and always think of something positive every day.”

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