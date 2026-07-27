King Charles and Prince Harry’s relations appear to be warming again, with the King reportedly offering his son a room at Buckingham Palace for his next UK visit.

Prince Harry, 41, is due back in Britain in the coming weeks. His trip will centre on engagements around the annual WellChild Awards in September.

Sources alleged to The Sun that Harry is expected to accept what they described as a “generous” offer from his father. If he does, he will stay at the royal residence during the visit.

That detail has sparked fresh royal chatter as this alleged offer appears to be another olive branch between the father and son.

King Charles and Prince Harry update

The reported offer suggests the mood between father and son may be softening. After years of strain, it seems that Harry’s recent visit to the UK broke the ice.

Buckingham Palace is more than a place to sleep, for royal watchers, it signals family ties and renewed access.

Harry could be returning to the UK in the coming weeks (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

The timing matters too. Harry’s return already had public interest because of his WellChild commitments.

Now the accommodation angle adds a more personal twist. It shifts attention back to his relationship with the King.

Representatives for King Charles and Prince Harry have been contacted for comment.

What happened last time makes this offer stand out

Harry’s previous UK visit reportedly unfolded very differently. According to the report, he “dithered around” and left it “too late” to book a royal room at his dad’s gaff.

That decision reportedly frustrated the King. Harry then stayed in private accommodation instead.

This time, the tone looks calmer. The reported palace stay feels like an olive branch from Charles.

It also suggests both sides may want a smoother visit. That alone will fuel hopes of a better chapter.

Could King Charles Prince Harry finally be turning a corner?

That is the big question around this latest development. The reported invitation does not wipe away years of tension.

Still, it hints at a more settled phase.

The Duke of Sussex has made several short visits to the UK in recent years. Each one has drawn intense interest because of his ties to the Royal Family.

There has been no dramatic public statement from either side. Even so, the reported gesture speaks for itself.

Of course, this remains a reported arrangement, not a formal palace announcement. Neither Prince Harry’s team or Buckingham Palace have confirmed the plans either.

For now, the strongest sign is simple. Harry is reportedly welcome under his father’s roof when he returns to Britain.

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