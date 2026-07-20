King Charles reportedly used a private Highgrove reunion to set firm terms for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Harry and Meghan visited King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, earlier this month. The visit followed months of speculation over whether relations had improved.

Closer has now claimed that Charles came away from the reunion “very pleased”. The publication said he felt especially happy to spend time with his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet.

A source claimed: “Charles came away from this visit very pleased. Spending time with Archie and Lilibet meant the world to him, and he has told everyone they were an absolute delight. It’s no secret getting to know them was the driving motivation for opening the door again to Harry and Meghan, but Charles has really put his neck on the line by inviting them back into the fold. It was nothing short of extraordinary considering the amount of opposition he’s faced from within the family.”

King Charles met with Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet earlier this month (Credit: Picture by: / SplashNews.com)

What changed after King Charles’ meeting with Meghan and Harry?

Closer also claimed Charles did not reopen the door without conditions. The report said he made clear that any future role in royal life would come with rules.

The source claimed: “As much as this was a chance for Charles to spend time with his grandchildren, it wasn’t the only thing on the agenda. He also made a point to make sure Harry and Meghan understand exactly where they stand and that, from now on, things happen on his terms, or not at all. This is their absolute last chance; if they put a foot wrong again, that’s it. He is being very clear about that. Harry’s been told he needs to take a back seat and trust his father to handle things his way, in his timing, even if it’s slower than he and Meghan would like.”

Highgrove House: the King’s private Gloucestershire home Highgrove House is the King’s private residence in Gloucestershire. The property has long been associated with Charles and is used for private family time as well as some official entertaining. Its gardens are among the best-known features of the estate. Buckingham Palace described the gathering there as a private family occasion.

The report also said that the king wants Harry to stop reacting publicly to perceived slights. The report also claimed Charles wants private family matters kept private.

The source said: “Above all else, they need to keep their mouths shut about anything that goes on behind palace walls. Charles also expects Harry to conduct himself with the humility and grace he was raised with, rather than trying to call the shots or rising to every bit of bait. He wants him to stop taking every perceived snub so personally. William and Kate certainly turn the other cheek plenty, and Charles has told Harry he needs to follow their lead.”

Meghan and Harry visited the king and queen at Highgrove (Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock)

The ‘warning’ at the heart of King Charles’ meeting with Harry and Meghan

The biggest warning in the report focused on leaks, public criticism and any sign of disrespect toward the monarchy.

The source alleged that if Harry can follow the rules, there is a “path back, but if there are any more leaks or public tantrums or any signs of disrespect towards the monarchy, Charles has made it clear that will be the end of things for good”.

Closer also claimed that palace figures, including Prince William, remain uneasy about the reunion. The report claimed they fear the Sussexes could later push for more.

Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment.

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