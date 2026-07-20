Trewley-Precious Wass is giving viewers a glimpse into her everyday life in The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives, and many will be left wondering where she calls home.

The 26-year-old TikTok star takes cameras around the estate where she grew up in the opening episode of the Channel 4 series.

Walking through streets lined with concrete flats and graffiti covered bus shelters, Trewley appears in pyjamas, a dressing gown and bright red fluffy slippers.

Trewley-Precious has lived on her estate all of her life (Credit: Channel 4)

She says: “I live in the PKE estate. It’s deprived, it’s run down but it’s represented. My mum and dad lived here 40 years and all my siblings were born here.”

Standing outside the community centre, Trewley adds: “This is the community centre. This was petrol bombed during Covid.”

So where does Trewley live, and where is The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives filmed?

What estate does Trewley-Precious live on in The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives?

Trewley-Precious lives in Clacton-on-Sea in Essex. Her late father was a Romani gypsy. The family are not Travellers in the sense of constantly moving from place to place.

Her mum Tina, who is not a gypsy, lives in a pale pink council house. Trewley lives in a pink cabin in the garden.

The family home is on the Percy King Estate, known locally as PKE, in the Rush Green area of Clacton. The estate was built in the 1970s.

It includes around 550 local authority homes as well as a dedicated retirement housing complex.

In the first episode, Trewley stands outside Coppins Hall Community Centre, which she says burned down in December 2020.

At the time, Essex Police said: “We believe it was started deliberately and are treating it as arson.

“The fire has damaged the building beyond repair.”

Trewley’s estate is in Clacton-on-Sea in Essex (Credit: Channel 4)

‘Worse than jail’

The Percy Green Estate has faced complaints about anti social behaviour and crime over the years. In 2008, one councillor even compared living there to being in jail.

Stephen Mayzes told the local paper that conditions on the estate were worse than those experienced by prisoners.

Clacton’s Rush Green ward representative for Tendring Council told the Colchester Gazette: “Conditions for prisoners are better than living in some of these blocks.”

He added: “It’s not a question of knocking the blocks down because they are people’s homes, but they must be brought up to standard.”

Tendring Council responded, saying: “We are sure there will be many residents, including owner occupiers as well as leaseholders, living on Percy King who take great pride in their homes and will also be dismayed.

“That said, we acknowledge there are issues in small pockets of the estate that need tackling especially concerning certain communal areas and we are working to address these.”

The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives continues at 10pm on Mondays on Channel 4

Read more: BBC announces World’s Strongest Man Tom Stoltman as newest Gladiator

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page