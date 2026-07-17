The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives’ Trewley-Precious, 26, reveals she still has a nighty curfew and needs boyfriend ‘approval’

The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives star Trewley-Precious Wass has revealed the strict rules she still has to follow at 26, including a 10.30pm curfew and needing permission to have a boyfriend.

The TikTok star has opened up about life behind closed doors ahead of her new Channel 4 series, admitting family traditions still shape her everyday life.

Trewley, who was born to a Romany Gypsy father and a Gorger (non-gypsy) mother, says some of the rules remain firmly in place even after her father’s death four years ago.

Trewley-Precious Wass has opened up about the strict rules she still follows (Credit: ITV)

Ahead of The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives, the TikTok star has spoken candidly about the traditions she continues to live by and why she wants viewers to understand her world.

Trewley reveals curfew and strict rules

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Friday (July 17, 2026), Trewley explained that, despite being an adult, there are still plenty of things she is not allowed to do.

“I’m not allowed piercings, I’m not allowed tattoos, I’m not allowed boyfriends without permission. I’m not allowed to go clubbing unless I’m getting chaperoned,” she said.

She admitted some of those rules have become so ingrained that she no longer questions them.

“I don’t even know if I like tattoos or not. It’s just been so embedded into my head that I’m not allowed them.”

Perhaps the biggest surprise was her curfew.

“I have curfew and I’m 26. It’s mainly around half 10,” she said.

Asked whether she ever challenges her mum over the rules, Trewley laughed.

“Do you know my mum?! I just respect her. If mummy tells me I’m in, I’m in.”

The new Channel 4 series also follows Trewley’s four older sisters, Ruby Ann, Honey, Peaches and Pearly Girl, along with their mum, Tina.

Although Tina was raised outside the Romany Gypsy community, Trewley says the family still follows many traditional customs.

The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives follows Trewley, her sisters and their mum Tina (Credit: Channel 4)

She said: “The show is so good because it isn’t just about me. It’s based on me and my sisters as well. We all have culture clashes mixed in and some are more traditional than others.

“It’s very good, it’s very good.”

Trewley-Precious rules out Tyson Fury comparison

The new series arrives several months after season two of At Home With The Furys, but Trewley insisted the programmes are very different.

“I don’t think me and Tyson can be compared. Listen, the Furys are amazing and they’ve built an empire.

“Congratulations to them, they’re insane.

“I just feel like my life is a bit different, because Tyson is about the men and boxing and fighting. It’s the women getting married. But I’m like, ‘What if I don’t want to get married and I want to do this?'”

Born to a Romani Gypsy father and a Gorger mother, Trewley said she often struggled growing up between two cultures.

“It’s showing people than I come from two different types of cultures.

“My father is a gypsy and my mother is a gorger, that means non gypsy. When I was growing up, I had a bit of a culture clash.

“That was very hard. Where I wasn’t full [gypsy] I wasn’t accepted that way. Where I was half, I wasn’t accepted that way either. I kind of had to make my own path.”

She also reflected on losing her father.

Trewley said: “My dad passed away four years ago and, now he has passed, I’m wondering what I’m doing next. What’s my next step, what are the rules? What can I do now?”

Trewley says the show explores her struggle between gypsy and non gypsy traditions (Credit: Channel 4)

When does The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives start?

The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives begins at 10pm on Channel 4 on Monday, July 20, 2026.

Trewley hopes sharing her life will encourage others to follow their own path, whatever their background.

She said: “When I was younger, I never looked at the telly and thought, ‘They’re like me’.

“And now I hope gypsy girls or non-gypsies, from whatever culture, look at me and think, ‘She’s from a deprived area, she’s from a certain culture and has got rules, I can do that’.

“I just want people to know that I’m their safe space.”

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