Gordon Ramsay appears to have drawn a line under his long-running feud with Marco Pierre White after the pair were spotted filming together in London.

The celebrity chef has teamed up with Marco and Heston Blumenthal for a new BBC documentary called Rise of the Rockstar Chefs.

That reunion will raise eyebrows. Gordon and Marco have carried years of bad blood.

For months, the BBC and Studio Ramsay stayed quiet about the programme. That silence sparked talk that the project may have hit trouble.

Fresh pictures from Mayfair now suggest the opposite. They show the trio filming together in London.

They also show Gordon and Marco warmly embracing. That moment offers the clearest sign yet that they may have put the feud behind them.

Gordon has put the feud to bed (Credit: Steven Bergman / AFF-USA / Shutterstock)

Why the Gordon Ramsay reunion has stunned fans

The timing feels striking too. Gordon Ramsay is preparing to turn 60 later this year.

Gordon Ramsay and Marco Pierre White feud timeline Gordon Ramsay worked under Marco Pierre White at Harveys in Wandsworth during the 1980s.

Ramsay has described the period as intense and demanding, later saying in his Netflix documentary: “Went to hell and back every day for 18 hours a day, six days a week.”

Their relationship later became one of the most talked-about rivalries in British food television, with years of public tension and barbed comments.

Fresh images from Mayfair show Ramsay and White filming together for the BBC documentary Rise of the Rockstar Chefs.

The pair were also seen embracing, signalling a possible end to their long-running feud.

He also seems to be softening old rivalries. Earlier this year, he and Marcus Wareing ended their feud and started work on a new BBC Two show.

That made headlines on its own. But the Marco Pierre White fallout always cut deeper.

Gordon Ramsay started under Marco at Harveys in Wandsworth in the 1980s. It shaped his career, but it also left scars.

He has spoken openly about that brutal period. In his recent Netflix documentary, he said: “Went to hell and back every day for 18 hours a day, six days a week.”

That quote explains why this apparent truce matters. This was never a minor spat.

What sat behind the Gordon Ramsay feud

The feud carried extra weight because Marco was not just a rival. He was Gordon’s former mentor.

Gordon was famously reduced to tears while working under Marco in the kitchen. Their relationship stayed stormy for years, with insults and tension spilling into public view.

That history gives the new sighting real impact. Fans are not just seeing two famous chefs share a set.

They are seeing two men with a painful past stand side by side. In showbiz terms, that is a huge turnaround.

Some had feared the trio’s strong personalities might derail the programme before it even got going. The latest images suggest the exact opposite.

A BBC project could seal a fresh start

Rise of the Rockstar Chefs now looks set to bring that history full circle. Instead of trading barbs, Gordon, Marco Pierre White, and Heston Blumenthal are working together for the BBC.

Who is in Rise of the Rockstar Chefs? Rise of the Rockstar Chefs is a BBC documentary bringing together three major names from Britain’s restaurant world. Gordon Ramsay built a global TV and restaurant career spanning the UK and US.

Marco Pierre White became one of Britain’s most influential chefs and was the youngest chef at the time to win three Michelin stars.

Heston Blumenthal is known for The Fat Duck and for popularising experimental and multi-sensory dining on British television. The programme films Ramsay, White and Blumenthal together in London.

That gives the documentary extra intrigue. Viewers will watch three giants of Britain’s restaurant world.

They will also watch what happens when old wounds meet a major TV comeback. If the scenes in Mayfair are anything to go by, Gordon Ramsay may have pulled off one of the most surprising reconciliations of his career.

The public embrace has become the strongest sign yet that this decades-long feud may finally be over.

Read more: Adam Peaty accused of ‘using’ Gordon Ramsay by estranged family

What do you think about this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.