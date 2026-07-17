Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks are no longer just gossip after the pair finally went public with cosy Ibiza snaps from their romantic getaway.

After months of whispers, the reality stars have now made things Instagram official. Fans had suspected for weeks that there was more than friendship between them.

Pete Wicks, 37, shared the photos first. He posted a string of sun-soaked moments from Ibiza, including loved-up shots with Olivia.

He captioned the post: “I guess someone has to go first… IBIZA,” alongside a black heart emoji. That one line sent fans into overdrive.

Olivia had already teased the situation on her Olivia’s House podcast. She joked that she would not be the one to “hard launch” the relationship first.

Pete had also reacted to one of her earlier posts with a wide-eyed emoji. That made his Ibiza upload feel even more pointed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pete Wicks (@p_wicks01)

Why Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks fans were already convinced

The pair kept their romance private for months. Even so, fans spotted them together several times and started joining the dots.

Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks relationship timeline August 2025: Photos of Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks together on a yacht in Ibiza sparked speculation about their relationship.

March 2026: Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks went public with their relationship after months of rumours.

January 2026: Olivia Attwood split from ex-husband Bradley Dack. The pair had married in 2023.

Their latest post changed everything. It turned quiet speculation into a very public reveal.

The timing mattered too. Olivia had only just returned to her podcast and playfully hinted at who would make the first move online.

Now everyone has their answer. Pete got there first.

The couple also works together. Olivia and Pete host a KISS FM radio show, which has kept them firmly in the spotlight.

That close working relationship only added to the intrigue. For many followers, this hard launch felt like the moment they had been waiting for.

Ibiza clue that made Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks’ romance impossible to deny

Ibiza has clearly become a big chapter in their story. It gave them the perfect backdrop for a reveal that looked relaxed, playful and very deliberate.

Earlier this week, Olivia shared another romantic detail. She revealed that Pete sent her 100 red roses while she filmed Bad Boyfriends in Ibiza.

Pete Wicks and Olivia Attwood friendship history Pete Wicks and Olivia Attwood have moved in the same reality TV circles for years. Olivia found fame on Love Island before building a TV career across reality and documentary formats.

Pete became known through The Only Way Is Essex and later appeared on reality and entertainment shows including podcasts and competition formats.

Both have regularly appeared in the same celebrity social scene, which has led to long-running interest in their friendship.

Recent sightings and social media posts have increased speculation that their bond may have changed.

That grand gesture added even more fuel to the buzz around Olivia and Pete. By then, many fans already believed they were secretly dating.

Pete and Olivia have hard launched (Credit: Ken McKay / ITV/ Shutterstock)

The pair reportedly started dating in February following Olivia’s split from her husband, Bradley Dack. That timeline helps explain why interest built so quickly.

The couple had kept things private despite being seen together on several occasions. Their Instagram debut has now ended the guessing game.

For now, the message looks simple. Olivia and Pete have gone from rumour to confirmed romance, and fans have wasted no time celebrating it.

With a yacht, a black heart caption and a cosy cuddle, the pair left very little room for doubt. This was a hard launch in every sense.

Read more: Olivia Attwood weighs in on Katie Price and Lee Andrews drama as she reveals the warning she gave her friend

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