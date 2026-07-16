Katie Price Lee Andrews drama has flared again after Olivia Attwood revealed the warning she gave her friend face-to-face.

The ITV star shared her thoughts on her podcast, “Olivia’s House”. She backed Katie, but she made her feelings about Lee crystal clear.

Olivia did not mince her words. She said: “Lee Andrews has been coming for Vogue Williams and my sweet angel Joanne McNally. What the hell?”

She then added: “Lee Andrews needs to just absolutely get in the bin.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Andrews (@wesleeeandrews)

Katie Price Lee Andrews row takes a sharper turn

Olivia also said she had already raised her concerns directly with Katie.

She said, “Katie’s a friend of mine. Like, no one can make me hate Kate.”

Olivia then revealed the warning she says she delivered in person. She continued: “But this guy, I said it to her face when I saw her the other month. He’s bad vibes.”

That comment suggests Olivia had doubts well before she spoke publicly.

Katie married Lee in a whirlwind Dubai ceremony in January. They had only been chatting for a matter of weeks before they tied the knot.

Olivia isn’t impressed with Lee (Credit: Ken McKay / ITV / Shutterstock)

The old joke now looks very different

Olivia and Katie had already appeared to poke fun at Lee’s absence back in May. Those comments have now come back into focus.

Katie said: “We’re missing something.” Olivia replied: “Yeah, I have looked for him but…”

Katie then said: “Well, mine’s missing, so at the moment it doesn’t look good, does it?” Olivia answered: “No, we’ll keep looking, I guess.”

The clip ended with Katie saying: “We’re missing our husbands,” which made Olivia laugh.

Fans are now reading that exchange in a new way. What once looked like a joke now feels more loaded.

Why the Katie Price and Lee Andrews saga keeps growing

Questions around Lee have kept building since the wedding, with his supposed clean-cut image beginning to unravel after the ceremony.

Lee has allegedly been locked up in Dubai twice since marrying Katie. The first time, he told Katie he had been “kidnapped”.

It later emerged that he was actually in Dubai’s Al Awir prison. Those claims pushed even more attention onto the Katie and Lee love story.

Olivia’s latest comments have only added to that interest. Her remarks sounded blunt, but they also came across as concern for a friend.

Olivia has now joined the growing list of voices speaking out as the saga unfolds online. The Katie Price Lee Andrews story still shows no sign of fading.

Read more: Katie Price takes savage swipe at ex-husband Alex Reid in explosive new outburst: ‘He’s a nobody’

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