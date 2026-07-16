Jane McDonald’s grief journey is at the centre of the star’s latest heartfelt admission as she reflected on life after losing both her mum and her fiancé. The much-loved singer and TV favourite has now shared the painful realisation she has reached about her future.

Jane lost her mother Jean in 2018, just two weeks before Christmas. At the time, she told fans that a “light in my heart has gone”.

She then suffered another devastating loss in 2021. Her fiancé Ed Rothe died aged 67 after a short battle with lung cancer.

Ed had been a drummer in Liquid Gold. He later joined The Searchers.

Jane McDonald’s grief has changed how she sees love

Jane spoke openly about how grief stays with her. She made clear that time does not simply erase it.

She said: “People my age have all joined the club where we’ve lost people. Grief is always going to be there, right at your side, and it doesn’t get any better or easier. What you have to is fill your life with a load of joy, sit alongside it.”

That outlook has also shaped her view on romance. Jane said she is not actively looking for another relationship.

Speaking to The Mirror in November, she said: “I’ll never say never, because you just don’t know what’s around the corner, do you?”

She then added: “But if it never happens, then fine. I had a great partner who I feel very blessed that I had in my life. And I’m fine. I’ve got a great group of friends who I go out with and that’s enough, really.”

It is a sad but honest realisation. Jane McDonald grief has made her focus on peace, friendship and the life she already has.

Jane is very honest about her life (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

The simple daily ritual that still brings her comfort

Jane also revealed the small habit that helps her every day. She keeps a portrait of her mum at home and speaks to her each morning.

She told Woman magazine: “I have a portrait of her in my house and every morning I walk past her and say, ‘Morning mum, isn’t it a lovely day today?’ I talk to her all the time and I feel like she talks to me. It gives me great comfort.”

Jane said the love she still feels from Jean and Ed gives her strength. That feeling helps her keep moving forward.

In her words: “I feel like my mum and Ed are still with me because I talk about them all the time. I’m still full of love from them and that’s a lovely place to be.”

The former Loose Women star has also leaned on those closest to her. She said living with her best friend and Celebrity Gogglebox co-star Sue has helped her through the darkest times.

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