Katie Price’s new Harvey tattoo is making headlines after the star unveiled the huge new portrait of her eldest son on her calf.

The former glamour model, 48, visited Tattoo Fixer star Jay Hutton at his Cheshire studio on Wednesday. She chose the fresh inking as a tribute to Harvey, 24.

Harvey joined her for the session. Jay later shared the process on Instagram and gave fans a close look at the finished artwork.

He wrote: “Today I tattooed this portrait of Harvey on @katieprice. Harvey came with Kate and had us laughing all day. What a lad.

“Another great day at @adrenaline_tattoo_studio”.

Katie has been inked with a new family tribute (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Katie Price’s huge new Harvey tattoo

The new design adds to Katie’s already packed tattoo collection. According to the Daily Mail, she has more than 40 tattoos.

She also visited Jay in 2023. He tattooed daughter Princess’s face on her left leg during a seven hour session.

Jay previously revealed that Katie plans to have portraits of all five of her children tattooed.

Fans quickly reacted online. One person wrote: “This is a fantastic tattoo.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAY HUTTON (@jayhuttontat2)

Her tattoo history already tells quite a story

Katie has long used tattoos to mark family ties and major relationships.

Her collection reportedly includes “owned by Lee” on her ribs, angel wings on her back and a floral design on her bottom. She also has a garter on her thigh, a crown for Princess and a rose that covers Peter Andre’s name.

She previously had tributes to ex-husband Peter Andre and ex-fiance Leandro Penna. She later covered both after those relationships ended.

Harvey and Katie share a very close bond (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

During her relationship with Carl Woods, the pair got matching portrait tattoos. Other reported designs include red hearts and stars on her wrist for Harvey and Junior, plus the initials H and J on the back of her neck.

She also has a bow on her hip to represent loved ones being “tied together”. Other inkings include a pony and ribbon on her ankle, two more bow tattoos, a crown and microphone, a heartbeat on her right wrist and a heart with wings on her left wrist.

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