Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan gave fans a rare and lovely glimpse into family life this week. Their daughter Chloe Madeley shared a sweet snap from her birthday weekend.

Chloe, 39, posted a stream of pictures on Wednesday. One image showed her mum and dad toasting each other with glasses of wine.

The moment quickly caught attention. The couple recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary, and they looked as close as ever.

Judy Finnigan, 78, looked glam in retro shades. Richard Madeley, 70, smiled across the table as they enjoyed the cosy date.

Richard and Judy have been married 40 years (Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Shutterstock)

Why Richard Madeley Judy Finnigan still have fans swooning

The photo felt extra special because the pair rarely appear on social media now. That made Chloe’s family update all the more charming.

Richard and Judy remain one of British TV’s best-known couples. Even a simple wine toast got people talking.

Judy has stepped away from television in recent years. Richard still holds a prominent role on Good Morning Britain.

He also recently fronted Inside The World’s Mega Prison on Channel 5. The programme sparked a mixed reaction online.

At one point, Richard challenged guards over the brutal conditions. The clash briefly got him kicked out of the prison.

Some viewers even compared him to a “real-life Alan Partridge.” That only added more buzz around the show.

What life looks like now for Richard and Judy

These days, the couple split their time between their London home, holidays and family life. They are also doting grandparents.

Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan’s family at a glance Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan have been married since 1986. The couple share daughter Chloe Madeley.

They are grandparents to Chloe’s daughter, Bodhi.

They also have a wider blended family, including Jack’s children Kit and Wren, and Ivy and Eden, who are Judy’s granddaughters through her first marriage.

They share five grandchildren. They are Chloe’s daughter Bodhi, Jack’s children Kit and Wren, and Ivy and Eden, the daughters of one of Judy’s sons from her first marriage.

The awkward family story that still makes people laugh

The family also made headlines recently because of Chloe’s ex-husband James Haskell. He recalled the awkward moment he realised Chloe was Richard and Judy’s daughter.

Speaking on the No Parental Guidance podcast, James said: “I love Richard and Judy, they’re great, they were always really nice to me.”

He then admitted: “I didn’t know Chloe was their daughter until I went on a date with her and it was the first night we spent together.”

James continued: “She took me back to her parents’ house, and I remember there was a picture of Richard on the wall.”

He added: “I thought Chloe’s into a bit of kinky s***, I was like I don’t look anything like that guy, he’s tall, dark and handsome and I was like this isn’t going to last.”

He then recalled the moment the penny dropped. James said: “So I got back into bed and I was like, ‘Why have you got a picture of Richard Madeley on the wall?’ and she was like, ‘He’s my dad’ and I was like, ‘Right, OK’.”

Chloe shared the image as part of a stream of birthday weekend pictures. The rare snap showed Richard and Judy still looking every bit the loved-up couple after four decades together.

Read more: ‘Painful!’: Richard Madeley slammed for ‘Alan Partridge’ documentary as he enters world’s most terrifying prison

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